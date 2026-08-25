Delicate flowers from 'tò he' doughs

Artist Nguyễn Thị Thùy Dương transforms traditional tò he dough into delicate flowers that look remarkably real and are completely edible. Her creative work elevates this familiar traditional craft into a distinctive contemporary art form.
GBA Oktoberfest Vietnam, the Southeast Asia’s largest beer festival, is set to bring the authentic spirit of Bavaria to Đà Nẵng City on October 2, offering a vibrant cultural experience, authentic cuisine, live music and the warm, convivial spirit of Bavaria for the German business community, local guests and international visitors.
Set during the Đinh dynasty in the 10th century, the film follows seven loyal warriors who race against time to transport 99 coffins to different parts of the kingdom as decoys to mislead the enemy and protect the secret of the first emperor’s final resting place.
The autumn festival of Sa Pa ward in the northwestern province of Lào Cai opened on August 23 evening with an art programme celebrating the 12th conference on cooperation among Việt Nam's Lào Cai, Hà Nội, Hải Phòng, and Quảng Ninh, and China’s Yunnan province along the economic corridor.
The central city has begun the first Single-Use Plastic-free street in the tourist zone of the Sơn Trà peninsula by launching the ‘Promoting Single-Use Plastics Reduction’ in An Hải Ward in building Đà Nẵng as an environment city in Việt Nam.
Tuyên Quang’s rich cultural heritage, from rammed-earth houses beneath the Lũng Cú Flag Tower and Hoàng Su Phì’s terraced fields to Then singing, Cọi folk melodies, traditional linen weaving and ethnic festivals, is emerging as a new driver of tourism, job creation and local economic growth when properly preserved and developed into market-oriented products.
Technology has become a key element for tourism, creating more value for visitors while the industry engages more with the finance, transport, e-commerce, communication, healthcare, energy and digital transformation sectors.