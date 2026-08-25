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Home Life & Style

Delicate flowers from 'tò he' doughs

August 25, 2026 - 17:30
Artist Nguyễn Thị Thùy Dương transforms traditional tò he dough into delicate flowers that look remarkably real and are completely edible. Her creative work elevates this familiar traditional craft into a distinctive contemporary art form.

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