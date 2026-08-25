Bảo Hà Temple launches digital application

LÀO CAI — A digital application for Bảo Hà Temple in Bảo Hà Commune, Lào Cai Province, was launched on Monday, enabling visitors to access information about the historical and cultural relic while supporting its preservation and management.

The launch took place at the temple, one of Lào Cai’s major cultural and spiritual destinations that attracts tens of thousands of visitors each year who come to pay tribute to Nguyễn Hoàng Bảy, a historical figure worshipped at the site.

Built in the 17th century at the foot of Cấm Hill beside the Red River, Bảo Hà Temple has historical, cultural and spiritual values. The Bảo Hà Temple Festival was included in the national list of intangible cultural heritage in 2016.

Following the activation ceremony, visitors were guided to scan a QR code with smartphones to access the application. It provides information about the temple’s history, architecture, cultural and spiritual values, festivals, visiting arrangements and other information for worshippers and tourists.

Historical documents, artefacts and other materials related to the temple are being digitised. The application incorporates photos, videos, audio guides, 3D models and VR360 technology, allowing visitors to explore the heritage site through different digital formats.

Artificial intelligence is also being developed as a digital guide, helping users search for information and answer questions during their visit.

The technology is not intended to replace visits to the temple but to provide an additional way for people to learn about its heritage and cultural values.

Beyond serving visitors, the digital system is designed to support the management and operation of the relic. It can connect with AI cameras and smart devices to help monitor visitor numbers and crowd density, strengthen security and safety, and support fire prevention and fighting.

Operational data is expected to be consolidated on a management system and dashboard, allowing authorities to monitor, analyse and use information in managing the site and planning preservation activities.

Digital management of donations is also being developed. Donation data and transactions can be recorded and reconciled on the platform, helping improve transparency and the management of resources at the temple.

The application also links heritage preservation with local economic development. Local businesses, households and service providers can introduce accommodation, restaurants, worship-related products, local specialties and other services through the digital ecosystem.

This creates a channel for visitors to access local products and services while giving businesses and residents opportunities to benefit from tourism around the heritage site.

The launch of the digital application is part of efforts to apply science and technology, innovation and digital transformation to cultural heritage preservation in line with Resolution No 57-NQ/TW of the Politburo.

The resolution identifies science and technology, innovation and digital transformation as key drivers of development and calls for better use of data as a strategic resource.

For Bảo Hà Temple, the digitalisation process provides a way to collect and use information about the relic while making its history and cultural values more accessible to visitors.

The application is expected to be further developed as a digital platform serving visitors, supporting management and connecting the heritage site with local communities and businesses. — VNS