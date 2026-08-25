Historical epic to hit cinemas ahead of National Day

by Nguyễn Bình

The story explores family love, teacher-student bonds, romantic relationships and unwavering loyalty, embodying the characters' determination to protect the nation’s sacred land.

The film is inspired by the history, culture and folk legends surrounding Hoa Lư, the ancient capital in the northern province of Ninh Bình, and centres on the figure of King Đinh Tiên Hoàng (924–979).

It was shot at numerous scenic spots and historical and cultural sites across Ninh Bình, with a particular focus on the Tràng An Scenic Landscape Complex, a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

“Ninh Bình hopes the film will not only be successful, but also serve as a bridge to help audiences at home and abroad gain a deeper understanding of the province,” said Trần Song Tùng, vice chairman of the Ninh Bình Province People's Committee, at the film’s launch on August 22.

“Bringing a legendary story associated with the tomb of Emperor Đinh Tiên Hoàng to the big screen is a highly commendable endeavour. Through the cinematic lens, the beauty of Ninh Bình’s landscapes, heritage and people will be introduced to a wider domestic and international audience.”

The film took nearly three months to shoot, followed by seven months of post-production.

Ngô Phương Lan, president of the Việt Nam Association for Promotion and Development of Cinema, said it could be considered the largest historical epic ever made in Việt Nam.

“Making a historical epic is no easy task,” Lan said. “The challenge lies in telling a story from a thousand years ago in a way that can still touch the hearts of today’s audiences.”

The film’s action sequences were overseen by Nguyễn, a Vietnamese-American actor, stunt performer and martial artist. He has worked as a stunt double in Hollywood productions, including Spider-Man 2.

Nguyễn has also made significant contributions to the Vietnamese film industry. He co-directed, co-wrote and starred in The Rebel.

As for the rest of the cast, Nguyễn said he was pleased with the line-up, noting that each actor possessed qualities well suited to the film’s martial arts demands.

“The biggest challenge was transforming the lead actors, who had no prior martial arts experience, into convincing martial artists on screen,” Nguyễn said.

“After seven months of training, five sessions a week and five hours per session, they truly stepped into the lives of their characters.

"I also have never spent as much time in post-production on action sequences as I did on this film. I initially thought it would take just over a month, as with other films, but it ultimately took more than seven months.”

In addition to his role as action director, Nguyễn also portrayed Tả Tướng Quân, one of Emperor Đinh Tiên Hoàng’s two generals.

Tả Tướng Quân is tasked with primary responsibility for protecting the emperor’s remains and overseeing the 49-day memorial rites following his death.

He and the soldiers who bury the emperor later sacrifice their lives to safeguard the secret of his burial site.

Through his performance, Nguyễn portrays Tả Tướng Quân as a character whose love for his homeland is inseparable from his sense of duty and responsibility to protect it.

“The higher the position, the greater the responsibility to the community becomes,” Nguyễn said.

One of the film’s other stars is Trần Thiên Tú, who plays the leading role and delivers breathtaking action sequences that are every bit as impressive as those of her male counterparts.

The film will compete for the Rogers People’s Choice Award in the Gala Presentations category at the 51st Toronto International Film Festival from September 10 to 20.

With high-quality visuals, sound and English subtitles, Spirit Guardians: The Last Secret of the First Emperor will be released in IMAX theatres, with early screenings on Tuesday.

The film marks the 30th anniversary of BHD, one of Việt Nam’s leading content companies.

Founded in 1996, BHD has established a reputation as a pioneering and innovative company in content production and distribution. — VNS