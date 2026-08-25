GBA Oktoberfest Việt Nam to bring the Bavarian spirit to Đà Nẵng

ĐÀ NẴNG — GBA Oktoberfest Vietnam, the Southeast Asia’s largest beer festival, is set to bring the authentic spirit of Bavaria to Đà Nẵng City on October 2, offering a vibrant cultural experience, authentic cuisine, live music and the warm, convivial spirit of Bavaria for the German business community, local guests and international visitors.

The event’s organisers said the annual festival, which is co-hosted by the German Business Association (GBA), the Delegation of German Industry and Commerce in Vietnam (ASK Vietnam), Furama Resort Đà Nẵng and JW Marriott Hotel Hanoi, and under the patronage of the Embassy of the Federal Republic of Germany in Hà Nội and the German Consulate General in HCM City, will also be hosting at 257 Hoàng Văn Thụ in HCM City on September 24-26, and at JW Marriott Hotel Hanoi on October 8-10.

It said the festival is more than a celebration of German beer, but a rendezvous among friends, partners, business links and cultural exchanges of Việt Nam and Germany.

The festival at Furama Resort Đà Nẵng, will provide a distinctive setting where the festive atmosphere of Oktoberfest meets the warmth and openness of the beachfront space of Đà Nẵng City.

Last year, the festival welcomed more than 11,000 guests and over 25,000 litres of beer served, but GBA Oktoberfest Vietnam will begin the 2026 edition with renewed momentum and the spirit of Bavaria to three major cities across Việt Nam.

Visitors and astronomers will once again be immersed in the lively Bavarian carnival atmosphere, featuring electrifying performances by the renowned German-Austrian band O’zapft, authentic German delicacies crafted by skilled chefs, premium craft beers imported from Germany, and a wide range of non-alcoholic options.

Free-flow food and drinks will be served throughout the night, accompanied by exciting lucky draws with exclusive prizes.

Alexander Ziehe, Chairman of the German Business Association (GBA), shared: “GBA Oktoberfest has always been more than just a festive gathering – it is a vibrant bridge that brings together German and Vietnamese communities, while fostering meaningful connections among businesses, partners, and friends.”

“We are delighted to continue bringing the authentic Oktoberfest experience to Đà Nẵng, the vibrant heart of central Việt Nam. Our continued presence in the central region reflects GBA’s commitment to connecting and engaging with our members and partners across the country, creating opportunities for cultural exchange, stronger relationships, and lasting connections. We are deeply grateful to our partners, especially Futurama Resort Đà Nẵng, whose continued support and hospitality help make GBA Oktoberfest a truly memorable celebration.”

Björn Koslowski, Deputy Chief Representative of the Delegation of German Industry and Commerce in Việt Nam (ASK Vietnam), added: “ASK Vietnam is pleased to continue supporting GBA Oktoberfest Vietnam, a celebration that brings German culture and traditions closer to the Vietnamese community while creating opportunities for businesses, partners and friends to connect. “Over the years, Oktoberfest has grown into a much-anticipated occasion that reflects the strong and diverse ties between Germany and Việt Nam. We are delighted to contribute to this year’s celebrations across the country and look forward to another successful edition filled with meaningful connections, cultural exchange and the spirit of friendship.”

Addressing a press conference at the festival, Gentzsch Andre Pierre, General Manager of Furama Resort Đà Nẵng said: “We are proud to continue our long-standing partnership with GBA and to play a part in bringing Germany and Việt Nam closer through culture, community and shared experiences.”

“GBA Oktoberfest has become a much-anticipated celebration in central Việt Nam, and we are delighted to once again welcome guests to Futurama Resort Đà Nẵng. This year, we look forward to creating another memorable Furama Oktoberfest experience, combining the spirit of Bavarian traditions with authentic culinary highlights and the warm hospitality of Furama. We hope to make this year’s celebration a truly distinctive and unforgettable experience for our guests and the wider community.”

GBA and the city’s Hi-Tech Park and Industrial Zones Authority have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on co-operation and calling for investment from German businesses in Đà Nẵng.

This year will also mark the 15th anniversary of the strategic partnership of the two countries, and a series of co-operations in economy, trade, investment, science and technology, education and human resources training have been recorded.

Đà Nẵng has attracted 24 projects from Germany with a total fund of US$233.3 million, the city reported.

In the past years, Đà Nẵng city has also promoted cooperation with Bremen's economic development agency Bremen invested in boosting investment from Germany in the sectors of seaport, logistics and information technology (IT).

A pilot German teaching project had been implemented at two junior secondary schools in Đà Nẵng. — VNS