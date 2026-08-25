Hà Nội adopts new funding framework to boost local cultural development

HÀ NỘI — The Hà Nội People’s Council has adopted a resolution setting funding criteria for commune- and ward-level administrations to carry out the National Target Programme on Cultural Development through 2030.

Funding from the city budget will be allocated based on factors including population, land area, budget support levels and the number of historical sites.

Localities receiving city support must provide counterpart funding based on their budget capacity. Those receiving budget-balancing subsidies of 50 per cent or more must contribute at least 10 per cent of the city funding received, while those receiving less than 50 per cent must contribute at least 20 per cent.

If able to balance their own budgets, localities must finance the programme through local budgets and other legally mobilised sources.

The resolution aims to create a clear and transparent mechanism for allocating cultural resources and strengthen the autonomy of commune-level administrations.

It also supports Hà Nội’s medium-term public investment plan, which allocates VNĐ20.8 trillion (US$796 million) for culture and sports, including more than VNĐ12.5 trillion provisionally allocated pending specific disbursement criteria.

Priority will be given to cultural heritage preservation, human development, cultural institutions and industries, digital transformation and areas facing difficult socio-economic conditions.

The policy, championed by the Hà Nội Support Centre for Enterprise and Investment Promotion, is expected to help remove bottlenecks in resource allocation and create fresh momentum for the city’s cultural development. — VNS