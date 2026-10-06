Nine-month FDI disbursement hits 5-year high

HÀ NỘI — Foreign direct investment (FDI) disbursement rose 12.1 per cent year-on-year to US$21.07 billion in the first nine months of 2026, the highest figure for the period in five years, the National Statistics Office (NSO) said on October 3.

Manufacturing and processing accounted for $17.4 billion, or 82.6 per cent, of total FDI disbursement. Real estate received $1.59 billion, or 7.5 per cent, while electricity, gas, steam and air-conditioning production and distribution attracted $723.4 million.

The increase comes as Việt Nam seeks to attract higher-value investment and strengthen its role in global production and supply chains.

Total registered foreign investment reached $50.36 billion during the nine-month period, up 76.4 per cent year-on-year.

Newly licensed projects numbered 3,108, up 6.2 per cent, with registered capital reaching $29.24 billion, or 2.4 times the level recorded in the same period last year.

Manufacturing and processing accounted for the largest share of new FDI, with $13.38 billion, or 45.8 per cent of the total. Transport and storage attracted $5.14 billion, or 17.6 per cent.

Singapore was the largest source of newly registered FDI among 79 countries and territories, with $9.26 billion, followed by the Republic of Korea with $ 5.70 billion and Luxembourg with $4.99 billion.

A total of 948 existing projects registered an additional $14.15 billion in capital during the period, up 25.1 per cent year-on-year.

Foreign investors also registered 2,335 capital contributions and share purchases worth $6.97 billion, up 44 per cent from a year earlier.

Vietnamese companies also stepped up investment abroad during the period with 121 new overseas investment projects worth a total of $1.28 billion, an 80.9 per cent increase from a year earlier.

Another 32 projects registered capital increases totalling $1.49 billion, 10.8 times the level recorded in the same period last year.

Total overseas investment, including newly registered and additional capital, reached $2.77 billion, 3.3 times higher than a year earlier.

Overseas investment mainly focused on transport and storage with $602.4 million; electricity, gas, steam and air-conditioning production and distribution with $585.8 million; and agriculture, forestry and fisheries received $516.6 million.

Vietnamese investors poured money into 36 countries and territories during the first nine months. Laos was the largest destination, receiving $669 million, followed by Cambodia with $486.5 million, India with $357.2 million and Indonesia with $340.2 million. — VNS