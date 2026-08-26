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Arts exhibition showcases outstanding works from across Việt Nam

August 26, 2026 - 09:02
The event is organised when arts education is receiving growing attention, with exhibitions playing an increasingly important role in connecting artistic creativity with educational practice.
Visitors view artworks exhibited at the event. — Photos courtesy of the organisers

HÀ NỘI — More than 130 outstanding artworks selected from artists nationwide are being showcased at the National Fine Arts Exhibition, offering a panoramic view of Việt Nam's contemporary visual arts.

The exhibition, themed Art and Education: Tradition – Contemporary, is taking place at the Faculty of Arts at Hà Nội National University of Education (HNUE) until August 28.

It is part of a series of activities marking the 25th anniversary of the faculty (2001–2026), as HNUE looks ahead to its 75-year tradition.

The selected artworks depict the beauty of people, culture and the homeland across a wide range of media, including painting, sculpture, graphic arts and other visual art forms. They are created by 116 lecturers, professional artists, students and alumni from provinces and cities including Lai Châu, Phú Thọ, Hà Nội, Ninh Bình, Bắc Ninh, Đắk Lắk and Cần Thơ.

The selected artworks depict the beauty of people, culture and the homeland. 

The event is organised when arts education is receiving growing attention, with exhibitions playing an increasingly important role in connecting artistic creativity with educational practice.

The 2026 National Fine Arts Exhibition, therefore, aims to provide a platform for artistic exchange among lecturers, teachers, students and artists from across the country, while encouraging fine arts institutions to organise more creative art activities.

Associate Professor and Dr Nguyễn Lân Hùng Sơn, vice rector of Hanoi National University of Education, affirmed that art and education are two parallel streams that jointly shape and nurture the human soul, character and intellect.

“Education preserves and passes on knowledge and core values, while art opens up avenues for creativity, evokes emotions and elevates humanistic values,” he said.

The associate professor also highlighted the role of artists, particularly teachers, who not only create art themselves but also inspire creativity and passion in others.

“Therefore, each artwork on display today is not merely a work of art, but also a visual message conveying humanistic values and an invitation for viewers to reflect on and engage in dialogue with life,” he added. — VNS

The exhibition attracts art enthusiasts in Hà Nội. 

 

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