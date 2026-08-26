Paintings of Đà Nẵng go on display

ĐÀ NẴNG — A collection of 69 paintings is on display in a free exhibition titled Đà Nẵng Urban Sketching at the central city’s Fine Arts Museum, featuring typical landscapes and other art portraying the city in celebration of National Day.

The museum said a group of 20 painters in Đà Nẵng and neighbouring provinces and cities had joined a workshop to create 121 sketches in July, with the 69 best paintings selected for exhibition.

Artists depicted modern urban architecture, the fishing community lifestyle, relics and traditional architecture and world heritage sites during the seven-day workshop in the city.

Director of Đà Nẵng Fine Arts Museum Huỳnh Đình Quốc Thiện said every landscaped corner of Đà Nẵng has been transformed into amazing artworks depicting the beauty of the city's land and people.

Local artist Lê Ngân Thủy said the painters had explored the lifestyle and culture of Đà Nẵng, and the impressive works were born from field trips and art camp.

According to the museum, a selection of 43 sketches was stored in the musum collection.

The exhibition is free and open to the public at 78 Lê Duẩn Street through September 15. — VNS