Paintings of Đà Nẵng go on display

|A painting by Lê Ngân Thủy of the Thuận Phước Bridge in Đà Nẵng is on display at the Đà Nẵng Fine Arts Museum. — VNS Photo Công Thành
ĐÀ NẴNG — A collection of 69 paintings is on display in a free exhibition titled Đà Nẵng Urban Sketching at the central city’s Fine Arts Museum, featuring typical landscapes and other art portraying the city in celebration of National Day.
|A sketch of Cồn Market in Đà Nẵng City. An exhibition of 67 sketches by local artists is on display at the city's Fine Arts Museum from August 26 to September 15. — VNS Photo Công Thành
The museum said a group of 20 painters in Đà Nẵng and neighbouring provinces and cities had joined a workshop to create 121 sketches in July, with the 69 best paintings selected for exhibition.
|A sketch of Hàn Market in Đà Nẵng City. — VNS Photo Công Thành
Artists depicted modern urban architecture, the fishing community lifestyle, relics and traditional architecture and world heritage sites during the seven-day workshop in the city.
Director of Đà Nẵng Fine Arts Museum Huỳnh Đình Quốc Thiện said every landscaped corner of Đà Nẵng has been transformed into amazing artworks depicting the beauty of the city's land and people.
|Visitors explore the beauty of Đà Nẵng City at an exhibition by local artists. The free exhibition is open until September 15. — VNS Photo Công Thành
Local artist Lê Ngân Thủy said the painters had explored the lifestyle and culture of Đà Nẵng, and the impressive works were born from field trips and art camp.
|A painting of the gate of Tam Thai Pagoda in Ngũ Hành Sơn, or Marble Mountain, a favourite destination in Đà Nẵng. — VNS Photo Công Thành
According to the museum, a selection of 43 sketches was stored in the musum collection.
The exhibition is free and open to the public at 78 Lê Duẩn Street through September 15. — VNS