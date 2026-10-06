From waste collectors to a circular network: a new transition in Đà Nẵng

ĐÀ NẴNG — Local authorities and community organisations in the central city of Đà Nẵng are working to build a more comprehensive and inclusive waste-management ecosystem.

The programme “Promoting the Waste Collectors Network – Building a More Sustainable Infrastructure” was recently launched in the city, attracting more than 60 informal waste workers, along with representatives of local authorities, mass organisations and recycling-sector partners.

Evergreen Labs, which manages the Waste Collectors Network, the Hòa Khánh Ward Women’s Union and the Hòa Khánh Ward Red Cross Society, signed a co-operation agreement to support activities for waste workers.

As part of the programme, more than 60 waste workers took part in occupational safety and first-aid workshops led by trainers from the Đà Nẵng City Red Cross and the Hòa Khánh Ward Red Cross Society.

The training covered common risks associated with waste collection, how to prevent and respond to injuries, basic first aid, and ways to protect health when working outdoors and handling waste.

Dương Thị Mỹ Vinh, a representative of the Hòa Khánh Ward Women’s Union, said: “The union is determined to carry out the goals of the 2026 co-operation plan. We will also encourage local communities, through women’s union meetings, to support waste workers in the coming period.”

The programme also focuses on improving conditions for informal waste workers, helping them take part in the ecosystem safely and sustainably.

The 2026 programme is jointly organised by local authorities and Swire Coca-Cola Vietnam Company Limited, in collaboration with Evergreen Labs. It marks a new phase in the initiative, which aims to evolve from a “waste collector network” into a connected “circular network” linking key players across the packaging value chain.

Nguyễn Lan Hương, national director of strategic engagement at Swire Coca-Cola Vietnam, said: “The goal of the programme is not just to increase the amount of waste collected, but to ensure that the materials collected truly get a second life. The informal waste sector is a fundamental link in the recycling value chain. By supporting this 2026 initiative, Swire Coca-Cola aims to reaffirm its commitment to reducing packaging waste while helping improve the quality of life and dignity of waste workers in Đà Nẵng.”

The programme marks the start of the next phase of co-operation among stakeholders in Hòa Khánh Ward. It will continue to connect waste workers with resources and partners across the ecosystem, while advancing initiatives on workplace safety, livelihood support and value-chain integration. — VNS