Cultures of the World Festival closes, leaving impressions on visitors

HÀ NỘI — The second Cultures of the World Festival 2026 concluded at the Thăng Long Imperial Citadel in Hà Nội on October 4 after four days of vibrant cultural activities that left lasting impressions on local residents and domestic and international visitors.

The closing ceremony saw the attendance of Member of the Party Central Committee and Vice President of the National Assembly Nguyễn Thị Thanh; Member of the Party Central Committee and Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Lâm Thị Phương Thanh; ambassadors and heads of diplomatic missions, among others.

Under the theme Heritage Convergence – Shaping the Future, this year’s festival brought together participants from 50 countries, featuring 45 cultural spaces, 19 international art troupes, 35 food stalls and a film programme showcasing works from nearly 20 national film industries.

Addressing the closing ceremony, Thanh said that for Việt Nam, culture is both the spiritual foundation of society and a goal, driving force and resource for national development. Preserving heritage is not merely about safeguarding the past, she noted, but also about keeping heritage alive in contemporary life, fostering creativity, generating new values and passing them on to future generations.

The festival demonstrated that when heritage, arts, cinema, fashion, cuisine, tourism and creativity come together in a shared space, cultural values can be not only introduced and preserved but also transformed into new experiences, products and values. This provides a practical means of promoting the cultural industries and turning creativity, cultural identity and heritage assets into endogenous strength, competitiveness and national soft power.

Building on the success of the two editions, the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism will continue coordinating with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Hà Nội, UNESCO, diplomatic missions and international partners to gradually develop the festival into a prestigious platform for international cultural exchange and cooperation. The festival is expected to become an annual event with a distinctive identity and deliver tangible cooperation outcomes each year, added Thanh.

A highlight of this year’s festival was its broad outreach to the public, extending beyond the Thăng Long Imperial Citadel to public spaces and media platforms. Street parades brought the cultural colours of participating countries closer to residents and visitors.

The 2026 festival was particularly significant as it coincided with the 50th anniversary of Việt Nam’s membership in UNESCO, marking five decades during which Việt Nam has evolved from a country emerging from war into an active and responsible member, increasingly contributing initiatives to UNESCO and the international community. — VNA/VNS