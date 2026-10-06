Authority tightens management on online film distribution.

HÀ NỘI — Amid a boom in short films online, the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism's Cinema Department has requested digital platforms review content and even block the distribution of products that do not fully comply with regulations.

Although the growth provides increasing opportunities for creativity and audiences, it also raises management concerns, according to the department.

It recently issued an official dispatch 1919/ĐA-VP requiring businesses, units, and organisers involved in online film distribution, including operators of digital media platforms, intermediary platforms, and app stores offering films, and film applications in Việt Nam, to strictly follow regulations on online film distribution.

According to the dispatch, the rapid growth of digital technology and online content services has resulted in an increase in both the film distribution methods and the quantity of products, many of which are introduced as 'short films'.

The department said that through its State management of the film industry, it found certain organisations and individuals distributing films online without fully complying with the conditions and procedures prescribed in cinema regulations and laws.

These non-compliances include failures to meet requirements regarding authorised entities for online film distribution, film classification procedures, the classification and display of classification results, the notification of film lists and classification results before distribution, and other obligations incumbent upon online film distributors, according to the department.

Short films that fail to fully meet the required conditions and associated obligations should have their provision and distribution promptly halted until all conditions and procedures are properly fulfilled.

The department stated that it is coordinating with relevant agencies and units to inspect, review, and verify cases showing signs of violations.

It also urged film distributors as well as related organisations, enterprises, and individuals to proactively review and rectify any shortcomings or violations (if any), and cooperate by fully and promptly providing relevant information and documents as requested by competent authorities during the inspection and verification process.

Regarding violations, the department will take action within its jurisdiction or coordinate with and transfer information and dossiers to competent authorities for review and handling based on the law.

The ways the public accesses cinema have changed rapidly. According to a survey conducted by the department in Hà Nội and HCM City, 39.3 per cent of surveyed audiences chose to watch movies online, while 35.6 per cent watched on television and 24.8 per cent in theatres.

As distribution methods evolve, the responsibilities of film distributors must also be defined accordingly, it said. — VNS