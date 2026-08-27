HCM City sees 50 per cent rise in tour bookings for National Day holiday

HCM CITY — Tour operators in HCM City have reported a roughly 50 per cent year-on-year increase in tour bookings for this year’s National Day holiday, with the five-day break giving travellers greater flexibility to venture further and make their travel arrangements earlier.

According to the latest data from Booking.com, Vietnamese travellers’ searches for destinations during this year’s National Day holiday on September 2 have become increasingly segmented according to their preferred experiences, rather than concentrated on a particular group of destinations.

While some travellers are opting for beach getaways, others are seeking mountains and highland areas to be closer to nature.

Independent travel and short trips continue to gain popularity, particularly among younger travellers.

However, during public holidays and Tết, package tours remain competitive as they help travellers control costs while reducing the risk of sold-out flights and accommodation.

While holidays were once largely associated with relaxing and having fun at well-known destinations, travellers are now increasingly looking for products that offer more diverse experiences within a single journey.

They are showing greater interest in cultural, historical and nature-based experiences rather than simply traditional resort holidays.

Alongside popular domestic destinations, Vietnamese travellers are also considering overseas trips for this year’s National Day holiday.

Feedback from Vietnamese travel enthusiasts in HCM City shows that they are considering a wide range of options, from beach, highland and urban destinations in Việt Nam to popular destinations across Asia.

International destinations attracting significant interest include Bangkok, Kuala Lumpur, Seoul, Tokyo, Osaka and Bali.

To stimulate tourism in HCM City during the National Day holiday and the final months of the year, the municipal Department of Tourism has been implementing a range of key activities in coordination with other sectors.

These include the 20th HCM City International Travel Expo (ITE HCMC 2026), themed Vibrant Connections – Global Destinations, which will take place from August 27 to 29 at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Centre (SECC).

The 20th edition of the expo is expected to bring together more than 520 exhibitors and brands, 34 provinces and cities, 260 high-level international buyers from more than 40 countries and territories, around 600 international delegates and 50 high-level delegations.

More than 21,000 pre-arranged B2B appointments are expected, along with around 30,000 visitors.

The HCM City Department of Tourism said the city is estimated to have welcomed more than 7.7 million international visitors in the first eight months of 2026, up 38.5 per cent year on year and representing 70.6 per cent of the full-year target.

Domestic arrivals during the period are estimated at 35.5 million, equivalent to 71 per cent of the annual target. Total tourism revenue is estimated at VNĐ259.7 trillion (US$9.95 billion, up 48.8 per cent year on year.

Lê Trương Hiền Hoà, deputy director of the municipal Department of Tourism, said the results demonstrated the city’s tourism appeal and development potential, while highlighting the need not only to increase visitor numbers but also to improve the quality of experiences, raise tourist spending, extend stays and increase the value generated by each journey.

He said 2026 marked a new stage in the development of the city’s tourism sector, with an expanded development space providing additional resources to create diverse tourism products connecting the modern metropolis with its cultural and historical heritage, architecture, waterways, ecology, agriculture, coastal areas, islands and resorts. — VNS