Authors honoured and awarded for telling stories about Hà Nội

HÀ NỘI — Standing out of other works, Yêu Một Hà Nội (Loving Hà Nội) author Nguyễn Thị Thanh Xuân won the top prize of a writing contest about Hà Nội at an October 6 award ceremony.

Entitled Hà Nội and Tôi (Hà Nội and Me) the contest by Người Hà Nội (Hanoian) Magazine aimed to honour and promote the traditional cultural values ​​of Thăng Long-Hà Nội and the elegant, civilised character of its people.

In the second competition, contestants were asked to focus on the theme of Hà Nội: Village Stories – City Stories which could be their personal memories or recollections linked to real-life tales of Hà Nội in the past and present. Criteria was open, spanning everything from historical traditions, natural landscapes, cultural heritage, customs, and craftsmanship to folk performances, cuisine, lifestyles, and social etiquette.

Xuân's Loving Hà Nội persuaded judges to give her the highest prize thanks to her deep longing, appreciation, and profound love for the city expressed the prose.

Despite living in Thái Nguyên and only visiting Hà Nội occasionally, Xuân discovered a harmonious blend of urban energy and rural charm. She delighted in the distinctive flavors and vibrant colors of the four seasons, admired the elegant lifestyle and character of the Tràng An people, and appreciated the thousand year old city's strong aspiration to rise and thrive.

"I love Hà Nội since I was a little six-year-old girl. At that time, just hearing about Hà Nội made me feel intrigued and curious and I wanted to visit," Xuân told Việt Nam News.

"As I got older, my love for Hà Nội grew right along with me. I had chance to study here and always wanted to express my love and feeling through writing. I wrote about the city with my most sincere thoughts, straight from the heart. I believed that when I wrote with my heart, my writing would touch the hearts of readers," she said.

"Hà Nội is a source of endless inspiration to me and the contest gave me and other contestants opportunities to show our innermost thoughts, reflections, and personal experiences regarding Hà Nội – whether we live there or just visit the city."

Two second prizes given to Phan Thị Duyên with Bà Kể Chuyện Hà Nội (Grandma Tells Stories About Hà Nội) and Phạm Huỳnh Công with Nhà Tập Thể Cửa Ga (Collective Quarter at Station Gate).

The organisers gave three third prizes and four consolation prizes to other authors.

"In its first two editions, the Hà Nội & Me writing contest received an overwhelming response from writers both near and far," said journalist Vương Minh Huệ, editor-in-chief of Hanoian Magazine and head of the organising committee.

"Filled with deep affection for the city, these emotional entries highlight Hà Nội's timeless charm as a muse and reflect the public's profound bond with this millennial cultural hub. Far beyond capturing the capital through history and modern life, the submissions inspire a love for generational values and instill a shared responsibility to preserve and champion its unique identity."

After the ceremony, organisers launched the contest's third competition with the topic of "Memories and Aspirations".

More information including rules and prizes can be found at https://nguoihanoi.vn. — VNS