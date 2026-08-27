HCM City artists show love for the country

HCM CITY — Love for the country and people's daily life is a major theme in paintings and sculptures created by HCM City’s artists in 2026.

Around 337 artists, comprising members and non-members of the HCM City Fine Arts Association, have introduced a collection of 405 new artworks at the exhibition titled New Artworks of 2026.

The exhibition, organised by the Fine Arts Association, is part of HCM City's celebration of the 81st anniversary of the August Revolution (August 19, 1945-2026) and National Day (September 2, 1945-2026).

The displayed works highlight the country’s development and achievements in science, technology, and innovation; landscapes; the daily life of people from different regions; and the artists’ inner feelings. Still paintings are included as well.

They are made of a variety of materials, including oil paint, acrylic, water colour, silk, lacquer, ink, wood, iron, copper, pottery, and mixed media.

Trần Văn Hải, a member of the association’s executive committee, uses traditional techniques and the language of thủy mặc (ink wash) painting to portray hardworking fishermen in a work titled Mạch Sống Đỏ (Red Lifeline).

His painting was awarded the A Prize at the exhibition.

Hải, 56, began creating lacquer paintings at the age of 18. He fell in love with ink wash paintings in 2000 and learned from the city’s leading ink wash artists.

His works have been exhibited across Việt Nam. He has received top prizes given by the Việt Nam Fine Arts Association and the HCM City Fine Arts Association.

Apart from Hải’s award, the association granted nine other A Prizes for the best artworks of its members, such as a set of three glazed pottery statues of goats called Nhà Dê (Goat Family) by young artist Nguyễn Trí Minh Thư, and a lacquer painting named Chiếc Khăn Voan (A Veil) by Nguyễn Quốc Nam, along with 12 B Prizes and 15 C Prizes.

The organiser also gave 15 consolation prizes to young artists who are not yet members of the association.

Nguyễn Xuân Tiên, vice chairman of the art council for the exhibition, said, “This year sees the greatest number of artworks of all time with 868 works.”

Tiên said the figure was the result of nine field trips to destinations across the country, such as Cà Mau Province, Tuyên Quang Province, Lào Cai Province, Hội An Ancient Town in Đà Nẵng, and Bình Dương and Côn Đảo of HCM City.

He expressed some disappointment with the quality of the work due to the lack of significant breakthroughs.

He said, “Lacquer paintings dominated this year, while oil and silk paintings and sculptures saw fewer numbers,” and expressed his concern about the absence of students from the HCM City University of Fine Arts at the exhibition.

Tiên said, “Next year, the association will make changes in field trips, exhibitions, and evaluation, and call for sponsors to give more support to the artists.”

Siu Quý, vice chairman of the association, said: “The exhibition is the biggest and most important event to the association and local artists. It is not only an artwork showcase but also an annual performance review of each artist.”

The association now has 866 members and 16 clubs of young artists, women artists, veteran artists, and ethnic Hoa artists, among others.

It has held nine field trips across the country and creative camps every year to encourage artists to find inspiration for new work.

It has organised numerous exhibitions showcasing its members’ artworks that reflect the development of Việt Nam’s arts and connect artists with art lovers.

Quý said, “The exhibition of fresh art pieces is expected to promote traditional values of HCM City’s fine arts and develop its modern values in the new era.”

The exhibition is open to the public at the HCM City Fine Arts Museum, 97 Phó Đức Chính Street, Bến Thành Ward until September 3. — VNS