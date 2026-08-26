Hà Nội waives admission fees at tourist sites on National Day

HÀ NỘI — Hà Nội will waive entrance fees to tourist attractions, historical sites and cultural facilities that normally charge admission on September 2, the National Day holiday, under a decision by the municipal People's Committee.

The Department of Culture and Sports, which proposed the move, will work with the Department of Finance and relevant agencies to carry out the policy in line with regulations.

It will also coordinate with other agencies to advise the People's Committee on a permanent mechanism for free admission to city-managed tourist attractions, historical sites and cultural facilities during major national holidays and events. The mechanism is expected to be put into place this year.

The five-day National Day break will last from August 29 to September 2. To welcome residents and visitors, the city is stepping up measures to ensure security, traffic safety, fire prevention, food safety and service quality at tourist destinations.

Authorities will also strengthen inspections of tourism businesses and crack down on touting, overcharging and arbitrary price hikes. Places of interest will arrange additional staff to assist visitors, provide timely responses to incidents and prevent overcrowding and congestion.

A wide range of cultural and artistic programmes and thematic exhibitions are scheduled to take place across the capital to mark the 81st anniversary of the August Revolution and National Day.

At Hoả Lò Prison, the thematic exhibition Unwavering Heart, Iron Will is running until September 5, highlighting the contributions and sacrifices by the People's Public Security force in the cause of national defence.

Free admission and planned cultural activities are expected to give residents and visitors greater access to Hà Nội's rich historical and cultural heritage during the National Day holiday. — VNA/VNS