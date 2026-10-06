Vietnamese judge joins ITLOS

Associate Prof Dr Nguyễn Thị Lan Anh is the first Vietnamese national to serve as an International Tribunal for the Law of the Sea (ITLOS) judge since the tribunal was established 30 years ago, marking a milestone in Việt Nam's participation in international judicial institutions.
Among infectious diseases, cases of dengue fever have been continuously increasing in many localities nation-wide, especially in the rainy season that is a good condition for disease-transmitting striped mosquitoes to breed.
Over recent years, the movement entitled “Veterans helping one another escape poverty and succeed in business” has been implemented by the Bắc Ninh City Veterans Association in conjunction with socio-economic development and sustainable poverty reduction efforts.
Hà Nội plans to apply special policies regarding contractor selection, investment procedures, capital mobilisation, technology testing and technology transfer, with the aim of shortening project implementation times.