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Vietnamese judge joins ITLOS

October 06, 2026 - 17:13
Associate Prof Dr Nguyễn Thị Lan Anh is the first Vietnamese national to serve as an International Tribunal for the Law of the Sea (ITLOS) judge since the tribunal was established 30 years ago, marking a milestone in Việt Nam's participation in international judicial institutions.

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Society

From military resolve to successful economic models

Over recent years, the movement entitled “Veterans helping one another escape poverty and succeed in business” has been implemented by the Bắc Ninh City Veterans Association in conjunction with socio-economic development and sustainable poverty reduction efforts.

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