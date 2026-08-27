Phú Thượng sticky rice embraces digital transformation

HÀ NỘI — Phú Thượng xôi (sticky rice), a traditional speciality that has been preserved through generations in Hà Nội, is embracing digital platforms to expand its market while maintaining its distinctive flavour and production techniques.

The craft of making xôi has long been part of the cultural and economic life of Phú Thượng Ward. Producers make a range of traditional varieties, including xôi gấc, xôi vò, xôi xéo and coconut sticky rice, which are commonly served at festivals, weddings and other important occasions.

Maintaining traditional quality remains the foundation of the craft

Ngô Thị Thu Hương, who has run a sticky rice business in Phú Thượng for many years, said producing good-quality xôi requires careful selection and preparation of glutinous rice, as well as experience in soaking and steaming.

Each stage contributes to the distinctive texture and flavour of the finished product, she said.

However, traditional production alone is no longer enough to meet changing consumer habits and market demands.

As consumers increasingly search for products, interact with sellers and place orders online, local producers are exploring social media, livestreaming and online sales platforms as new channels to promote and sell their products.

A recent livestream programme titled The Essence of Phú Thượng Sticky Rice – Traditional Flavours, OCOP Products, organised by the Phú Thượng Ward People's Committee, provided local producers with an opportunity to introduce their products directly to online audiences.

The programme also helped connect producers with potential customers and expand awareness of Phú Thượng sticky rice beyond its traditional market.

According to Bùi Thế Cường, Vice Chairman of the Phú Thượng Ward People's Committee, bringing local speciality products onto digital platforms is an appropriate response to changing market conditions.

Digital transformation can help production and business households diversify their promotional methods, reach consumers and improve the value and competitiveness of local products, he said.

Cường stressed that digital transformation should be pursued as a long-term process, enabling producers to gradually develop the skills needed to use technology in promotion, market connections and sales rather than relying on individual promotional campaigns.

This move is in line with Resolution No 57-NQ/TW on breakthroughs in science and technology, innovation and national digital transformation.

Nguyễn Thị Loan, Chairwoman of the Phú Thượng Traditional Sticky Rice Craft Village Association, said maintaining product quality and distinctive flavour remained essential to preserving the craft.

At the same time, producers needed to improve how products were presented and delivered to consumers.

Product images, packaging, preservation, delivery services and social media content are becoming increasingly important in attracting customers, she said.

Local producers are therefore looking beyond online sales to strengthen the overall value chain, including product standardisation, branding, packaging, preservation and transportation.

Clear and consistent information about product origins and quality could help build consumer confidence and enable Phú Thượng sticky rice to reach markets farther from the craft village.

Digital content could also help promote the cultural value of the product. Stories about artisans, ingredients, traditional steaming techniques and the history of the craft village can be shared through social media and other digital channels. — VNS