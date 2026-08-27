Free screening of classical films to celebrate National Day

HÀ NỘI — A documentary on the life and career of renowned songwriter Văn Cao (1923–1995), composer of Việt Nam’s national anthem, will be among the classic films screened free of charge at the National Cinema Centre (NCC) from August 27 to 30.

The screening programme aims to mark the 81st anniversary of the August Revolution on August 19 and National Day on September 2.

It will introduce audiences to a selection of Vietnamese documentaries, feature films and animated works. Through compelling stories, memorable characters and historical perspectives, the films showcase the nation's cultural and historical values and the beauty of Việt Nam’s landscapes and its people.

A major highlight is the 115-minute documentary Người Viết Quốc Ca (The Composer of the National Anthem), directed by Đặng Linh and produced by the Central Documentary and Scientific Film Studio.

The film portrays the life and creative career of songwriter Văn Cao, an artist who made significant contributions to Vietnamese music and the arts. In particular, it recounts stories surrounding his creation of Tiến Quân Ca (the Song of the Marching Troops), which was later chosen as Việt Nam’s national anthem.

Taking audiences back to the historical milestones surrounding the anthem's creation, The Composer of the National Anthem also delves into the artist’s inner world, creative inspiration and artistic journey.

Through the film, the composer is portrayed not only through his enduring works, but also through his contributions to Việt Nam’s musical and artistic scene.

Aside from The Composer of the National Anthem, other films in the programme include the documentaries Tiếng Chiêng Xa (Distant Gong Sounds) and Trường Lưu Một Miền Di Sản (Trường Lưu – A Heritage Land), as well as the feature film Ký Ức Nam Xuân (Memories of Nam Xuân).

The animated films Người Bạn Đồng Hành (The Companion), Cây Cầu Của Chúng Ta (Our Bridge), Ảo Ảnh (Illusion), Sắc Màu Của Núi Cuộc Hồi Hương (Colours of the Mountains) and Kỳ Diệu (The Miraculous Homecoming) will also be screened for audiences during the long holiday.

Free tickets will be distributed at NCC’s box office, located on 87 Láng Hạ Street, Hà Nội. One person can receive as many as four tickets for the entire programme. — VNS