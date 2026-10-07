Vĩnh Long steps up tourism development, preserves Southern folk music

VĨNH LONG — Vĩnh Long is stepping up tourism development, completing a scheme to preserve and promote the value of đờn ca tài tử (Southern folk music), and preparing a series of major cultural events.

According to a report by the provincial Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism, the department has submitted a proposal to the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism for appraisal of a scheme to manage, protect and promote the value of the Southern folk music art form for the 2026–30 period.

The department also proposed two destinations for the ASEAN Tourism Awards 2027: the Phú Khương–An Hội Homestay Cluster and Cồn Hô community-based tourism site. It also proposed recognising Trà Vinh University’s Campus I as a tourist attraction.

Cultural and sports activities have been lively, with the province successfully hosting the National Strong Teams Table Tennis Championships, coordinating competitions at the first provincial Sports Festival and organising art programmes to celebrate the Sêne Đôlta Festival for the Khmer ethnic community.

Heritage sites, museums and libraries have also welcomed tens of thousands of visitors for sightseeing and research.

In the coming period, the department will submit a proposal to the provincial People’s Committee seeking approval to sign a cooperation agreement on cultural and tourism development with Sunchang County in South Korea, while consolidating the provincial Tourism Development Steering Committee.

It will also focus on preparations for the Week of Culture, Sports and Tourism, which will mark Vietnamese Culture Day and the 2026 Ok Om Bok Festival.

At the same time, the sector will continue to finalise regulations on heritage management, help organise a culinary space as part of the 2026 International Coconut Conference and implement new rural tourism models. — VNS