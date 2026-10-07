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Special film screenings celebrate capital's Liberation Day

October 07, 2026 - 08:20
The Vietnamese Film Screening Days programme aims to promote city tradition and uphold the immense significance of the day Hà Nội was fully liberated, while also helping to boost patriotism education and Hanoians' historical and cultural pride.

 

'Em Bé Hà Nội' (The Little Girl from Hà Nội), produced in 1973, is a classic film featuring a moving story about the resilience, faith and optimism of Hanoians during the US air war of destruction against North Việt Nam. Photo courtesy of the film producer

HÀ NỘI — A special programme will this week offer free screenings of three outstanding Vietnamese films: Em Bé Hà Nội (The Little Girl from Hà Nội), Ngày Về (The Day of Return) and Đào, Phở và Piano (Peach Blossom, Phở and Piano).

The Vietnamese Film Screening Days programme will be held by the Việt Nam Film Institute from October 7 to 9 to celebrate the upcoming 72nd anniversary of the capital city's Liberation Day on October 10.

'Em Bé Hà Nội' (The Little Girl from Hà Nội), produced in 1973, is a classic film featuring a moving story about the resilience, faith and optimism of Hanoians during the US air war of destruction against North Việt Nam.

It aims to highlight the historical significance of Hà Nội's liberation from French occupation while promoting patriotism and pride in the capital's history and culture.

Audiences will be able to see the three films at Ngọc Khánh Cinema at 523 Kim Mã Street, Giảng Võ Ward, starting at 9am.

Produced in 1973 and directed by People's Artist Hải Ninh, The Little Girl from Hà Nội is a classic film by the Việt Nam Feature Film Studio featuring a moving story about the resilience, faith and optimism of Hanoians during the US air war of destruction against North Việt Nam.

The film follows the journey of Ngọc Hà, a 12-year-old girl in Hà Nội who is separated from her family following a fierce bombing raid. She is forced to confront her grief while searching for her soldier father. Featuring a talented cast, including Lan Hương, Thế Anh and Trà Giang, the film garnered acclaim at both domestic and international film festivals following its release in 1974.

It won the Golden Lotus Award for Best Film at the third Việt Nam Film Festival in 1975, as well as the Jury's Special Prize at the Moscow International Film Festival that same year.

The Day of Return, produced in 1986 and directed by Tự Huy, is set in the northern coastal city of Hải Phòng. The film offers an authentic portrayal of soldiers returning from the battlefield to face the complexities and challenges of everyday life.

Finally, Peach Blossom, Phở and Piano was produced in 2023 and directed by Phi Tiến Sơn. It was a box-office hit and became a sensation following its public release in 2024.

A scene from the film 'Peach Blossom, Phở and Piano'. — Photo courtesy of the producers

Although the film was initially screened only at the National Cinema Centre in Hà Nội, it attracted considerable attention from audiences and consistently sold out. The National Cinema Centre websiterepeatedly crashed due to a sudden increase in the number of people trying to book tickets, sometimes reaching more than 30,000 visits.

The film recreates some of the fiercest moments in the battle to defend Hà Nội by the capital's militia and residents in late 1946 and early 1947.

In the film, the people of the capital are portrayed with a simple, patriotic beauty and a refined spirit. They cherish life, yet remain courageous and ready to make the ultimate sacrifice to defend Hà Nội from the French re-occupation.

It won the Silver Lotus Award at the 23rd Việt Nam Film Festival held in Đà Lạt in November 2023.

The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism selected the film as Việt Nam's official submission for the best international feature film category at the 97th Academy Awards in 2025. — VNS

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