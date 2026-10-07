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Home Society

Israeli know-how takes root

October 07, 2026 - 10:08
Israeli agricultural technology is taking root in Việt Nam, helping farmers improve productivity, save water and reduce chemical use while adapting to the country’s climate and farming conditions.

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Society

500 Days and Nights Campaign brings martyrs home

More than half a century later, today’s searchers are continuing the work: following an account, a cave, a grave, a piece of paper in an ammunition pouch to bring those who remain back to their homeland and their names.
Society

Vietnamese judge joins ITLOS

Associate Prof Dr Nguyễn Thị Lan Anh is the first Vietnamese national to serve as an International Tribunal for the Law of the Sea (ITLOS) judge since the tribunal was established 30 years ago, marking a milestone in Việt Nam's participation in international judicial institutions.

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