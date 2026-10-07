Israeli know-how takes root

HCM City is forging a road map to gradually establish English as a second language in schools, building a comprehensive bilingual ecosystem by 2045 through teacher development, integrated curricula, and immersive learning environments.
More than half a century later, today’s searchers are continuing the work: following an account, a cave, a grave, a piece of paper in an ammunition pouch to bring those who remain back to their homeland and their names.
A fondness for learning, respect for knowledge and appreciation of talented people are valuable traditions nurtured throughout Việt Nam's history. President Hồ Chí Minh placed particular importance on learning, self-learning and lifelong learning.
Associate Prof Dr Nguyễn Thị Lan Anh is the first Vietnamese national to serve as an International Tribunal for the Law of the Sea (ITLOS) judge since the tribunal was established 30 years ago, marking a milestone in Việt Nam's participation in international judicial institutions.