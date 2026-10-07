Torrential rain to lash Huế, Đà Nẵng, raising flash flood and landslide risk

HÀ NỘI — Heavy to torrential rain is forecast to batter the central cities of Huế and Đà Nẵng through late Thursday, with a high risk of flash floods and landslides, according to the National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting.

Rainfall in the two cities is expected to reach 200-400mm between Wednesday and Thursday night, with some areas receiving more than 600mm. Forecasters issued a Level 2 disaster risk warning for both cities, while other affected provinces and cities is under Level 1.

Forecasters warned of downpours exceeding 100mm in three hours, and said small rivers and streams could flood suddenly and slopes could give way. In Đà Nẵng, the highest risk is in hilly and mountainous communes such as Hải Vân and Bà Nà.

Neighbouring areas will also be hit. The eastern part of Quảng Ngãi Province is forecast to receive 100-200mm, with isolated totals above 300mm. On Thursday, Quảng Trị Province is expected to see 40-80mm, with some places exceeding 150mm.

Farther south, scattered rain and thunderstorms are forecast on Wednesday from southern Quảng Trị and western Quảng Ngãi to the southern region, with typical totals of 20-40mm and isolated amounts above 80 mm.

Storms could bring tornadoes, lightning and strong gusts.

At sea, forecasters said northeast winds of Force 6-7 on the Beaufort scale (39-61km/h), gusting to Force 8-9 (62-88km/h), would churn the northern East Sea (internationally known as the South China Sea), with waves of 2-4m.

Waters from southern Quảng Trị to Đắk Lắk face winds of up to 49km/h and waves of up to 2.5m. Thunderstorms across a wider swathe of coastal waters could produce waterspouts and gusts of Force 7-8 (50-74km/h).

The agency rated disaster risk at sea as Level 2 and said all vessels in the affected areas face a high risk from strong winds and rough seas.

Northern Việt Nam, including Hà Nội, will be sunny with no rain at night, though mornings and evenings will be cool, and mountain areas may turn cold. Hà Nội will range from 20-22 degrees Celsius to 29-31 degrees Celsius.

HCM City will see scattered showers and thunderstorms, most likely in the afternoon and evening, with temperatures of 24-26 degrees Celsius to 31-33 degrees Celsius. — VNS