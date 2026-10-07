‘Journey of Heroes’ film hits major revenue milestone

HÀ NỘI — The gripping thriller Trại Buôn Người (The Journey of Heroes) has officially taken the local box office by storm, reaching a staggering VNĐ300 billion (US$11.5 million) in revenue within just 12 days of its release.

This spectacular milestone elevates the film to the second highest-grossing Vietnamese movie of 2026 and lands it a comfortable spot in the top eight highest-grossing domestic films of all time.

According to data shared by the production crew, the movie maintains an impressive frequency of over 5,500 screenings per day nationwide, a rare feat considering it was released outside the competitive holiday and Tết (Lunar New Year) seasons.

Behind this massive box-office sensation is a dedicated production team, spearheaded by the dynamic duo of director Toni Dương Bảo Anh and Mèo Bích Trang, who wears multiple hats as the screenwriter, executive producer and creative director of the project.

Also husband and wife, Bảo Anh and Trang are long-term creative partners. While Bảo Anh brought his distinct directing strengths in action sequences, staging, pacing and visual storytelling to the screen, Trang helped guide the project from its very first drafts to the silver screen.

From the pre-production phase, she immersed herself in story development and script structuring. The ultimate challenge was not just addressing the dark reality of human trafficking, online scams and the dangerous traps hidden behind promises of easy work and high pay, but also shedding light on psychological depths, fears, greed, family bonds and the raw survival instincts of human beings.

This seamless integration of contemporary social issues and local cultural nuances perfectly aligns with the country's current cultural strategy. Under the Politburo's Resolution 80-NQ/TW on Vietnamese cultural development, the Government actively promotes creative industries that elevate national identity while successfully engaging modern audiences.

"Our goal was to weave authentic local elements into the very fabric of the story, ensuring that the film speaks a universal cinematic language while remaining deeply rooted in Vietnamese identity," Bảo Anh said.

The synchronised investment in The Journey of Heroes, spanning from its story core to visual execution, serves as a testament to the thriving potential of contemporary local cinema.

One of the most captivating aspects of the film is Cat Nation, a fictional world that does not exist on any physical map. To bring this environment to life, a tight collaboration was required among the director, creative team, production designers, cinematographers, costume designers and visual effects artists.

Trang’s artistic footprint also extends to the film's auditory experience. Serving as the music director, she directed the musical tone and personally composed featured tracks like Happy Money and Dakota, allowing the score to expand the storytelling experience rather than just illustrating emotions.

From a simple concept on paper to a VNĐ300 billion cinematic masterpiece, The Journey of Heroes proves that cinema is the beautiful fruit of multi-layered collaboration.

The efforts of Bảo Anh, Trang, the stellar cast and hundreds of crew members have successfully set a new benchmark for the country's growing cultural and creative industry. — VNS