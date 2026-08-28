New Hà Nội craft space draws visitors' attention to contemporary handicrafts

HÀ NỘI — Hà Nội has launched a creative art space dedicated to contemporary handicrafts that aims to celebrate the beauty of traditional crafts in modern life.

The launch is part of a series of activities commemorating the 81st anniversary of National Day on September 2, chaired by the city's Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism in collaboration with the Hà Nội Exhibition and Information Centre.

Located at 61 Tràng Tiền, one of the capital city's busiest streets, Thơ Heritage House is a space dedicated to contemporary handcrafted art, showcasing traditional Vietnamese embroidery through exhibitions, live craft demonstrations and opportunities to interact with artisans.

The products and artworks featured there are the result of collaborations between designers and highly skilled artisans from the renowned embroidery village of Quất Động.

At the venue, visitors can admire rare antique embroidered artworks, including exceptional pieces from the early 20th century in the Indochine style, a distinctive fusion of Vietnamese and French cultural influences.

The exhibition also features hand-embroidered works inspired by renowned folk paintings, as well as contemporary fashion and accessories that creatively incorporate traditional embroidery techniques.

Collections of embroidery artworks inspired by the legacy of the Nguyễn Dynasty and Hàng Trống Tứ Phủ (Four Palaces) paintings are also on display, alongside fashion collections such as Góc Hồn Việt (Vietnamese Soul) and handbags and accessories inspired by the architectural and cultural heritage of various regions across the country.

A highlight of the exhibition will be a live demonstration of the complete embroidery process, from spinning and weaving silk to creating intricate stitches on the embroidery frame.

Artisans will recreate traditional artworks, fashion pieces and contemporary embroidery designs, allowing visitors to observe their techniques firsthand. The demonstration will also offer insight into the story of preserving and passing down the craft from one generation to the next.

Speaking at the launch ceremony on Wednesday, designer Nguyễn Thơ Thơ said that Hà Nội prioritises the development of creative spaces connected with traditional craft villages, with the aim of keeping handicrafts relevant to contemporary life while creating lasting economic and cultural value for local communities.

In this spirit, the Contemporary Craft Art Space is envisioned as a platform for carrying heritage values into the present through a modern aesthetic, while preserving their traditional essence.

The space seeks to help Vietnamese embroidery and traditional crafts thrive, evolve and remain vibrant in the heart of Hà Nội and beyond.

Along with exhibition activities which will last until September 15, there will be workshops on making hand-embroidered mirrors. Under the guidance of artisans, visitors will practise every stitch and create a personalised product.

According to organisers, the Thơ Heritage House contemporary craft art space helps bridge traditional craftsmanship with contemporary creativity, creating further opportunities for heritage ​​passed down through generations to continue flourishing in modern life.

This approach also represents a strategy for developing cultural industries in which culture is not just preserved, but creatively transformed into products that hold cultural, aesthetic and economic value. — VNS