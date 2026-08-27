Book fair celebrates National Day

HCM CITY — The HCM City Book Street is hosting a book fair showcasing a collection of books that praise the country and President Hồ Chí Minh.

The fair is part of HCM City's celebration of the 81st anniversary of the August Revolution (August 19, 1945-2026) and National Day (September 2, 1945-2026).

The event displays outstanding titles about history, culture and people of Việt Nam, including a picture book titled Lịch Sử Việt Nam Bằng Hình (The Illustrated History of Vietnam) published in Vietnamese and English by Đông A Books, and Cách Mạng Tháng Tám 1945: Thắng Lợi Vĩ Đại Đầu Tiên Của Dân Tộc Việt Nam Trong Thế Kỷ XX (August Revolution 1945: the First Great Victory of Vietnamese People in the 20th Century) released by the HCM City General Publishing House.

The showcase also features publications portraying President Hồ Chí Minh’s life and career, as well as his ideology, morality, and lifestyle.

During the book fair, the city's leading book publishers and distributors will also introduce quality reference books and novels about history and the country at a discount of up to 50 per cent.

Book introductions and interactive workshops will be held at the event.

Visitors can explore the book fair at the Book Street on Nguyễn Văn Bình Street in Sài Gòn Ward until September 3.

Following the book fair, the Book Street will launch the Book and Night Cultural Festival on September 4-6.

The festival, with the theme of Mùa Thu Nước Việt (Autumn in Việt Nam), will highlight prominent literary works and comic books by Vietnamese authors.

The programme will include folk games, board games, and knowledge challenges on Vietnamese culture.

Visitors can enjoy autumn delicacies, handmade souvenirs made from traditional Vietnamese materials, stories about the Mid-Autumn Festival, and folk music performances.

The Book and Night Cultural Festival will open from 5pm to 10pm. — VNS