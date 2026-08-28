Vietnamese movies hit theatres during National Day holiday

HCM CITY — A Vietnamese mythological film and a family comedy are set to hit theatres nationwide to entertain audiences during the National Day holiday, lasting from August 29 to September 2.

On top of the list is Hộ Linh Tráng Sĩ: Bí Ẩn Mộ Vua Đinh (Spirit Guardians: The Last Secret of the First Emperor), a mythological film inspired by a Vietnamese legend about the tomb of Emperor Đinh Tiên Hoàng (924-979), the first emperor of Việt Nam.

The blockbuster, directed by Nguyễn Phan Quang Bình, revolves around the seven warriors who were entrusted to fulfill their Emperor’s top-secret mission after his death.

They are pledged to escort 99 coffins of their late Emperor in seven different routes to confound the enemies who threaten to violate his tomb and to ensure that Emperor Đinh Tiên Hoàng’s resting place is an eternal secret.

The work features a tale of loyalty, love, and sacrifice, as well as an epic struggle against enemies.

The cast stars veteran and young actors such as Tuấn Trần, Thiên Tú, Johnny Trí Nguyễn, People’s Artist Tự Long, Đỗ Thị Hải Yến, and Lê Vũ Long.

Director Bình invited Vietnamese-American action choreographer Johnny Trí Nguyễn to become the martial arts director, and he is expected to bring thrilling scenes to the film.

Trí has served as a stunt performer on the Mortal Kombat television series and the Spider-Man 2 movie, and has performed in Vietnamese films, including Dòng Máu Anh Hùng (The Rebel) and Bẫy Rồng (Clash).

The film was shot at Ninh Bình Province’s popular destinations, such as Thung Ui, Thung Nham, Tràng An, Bái Đính Pagoda, Tam Chúc Pagoda, Cúc Phương National Park, and Vân Long Lagoon.

It captures the country's magnificent landscape, turning it into breathtaking and visually stunning scenes.

Director Bình said at the film’s showcase in Ninh Bình last week that “the film crew discussed and clarified how to recreate the characters and settings appropriate to the historical context while creating cinematic appeal.

“Bringing the nation’s historical stories to the big screen helps to spread love for Việt Nam’s history and culture among domestic and international audiences.”

Bình is known for films such as Vũ Khúc Con Cò (Song of the Stork), an international collaboration about the fate of people in war, and Cánh Đồng Bất Tận (The Floating Lives), the first art film to break box office records in Việt Nam.

Hộ Linh Tráng Sĩ: Bí Ẩn Mộ Vua Đinh, co-produced by BHD Studio and TV360, the digital content platform of Viettel Telecom, has been screened since August 28.

The movie is scheduled for an international premiere on September 11 at the Gala Presentations programme of the 51st Toronto International Film Festival, held in Canada from September 10 to 20.

Family comedy

Quý Tử Vượt Giàu (Good Boy Gone Best), a remake of the 2024 Chinese comedy-drama film Successor, promises to bring a lot of laughs to the audience during the holiday.

The family comedy, directed by Nguyễn Quang Dũng, follows a wealthy couple who decide to conceal their wealth to cultivate willpower, courage, and moral character in their only son.

The son grows up and breaks free from his parents’ expectations, leading to both laughable and tearful situations and bringing long-hidden secrets to light.

The film highlights family bonds, generational gaps, and the parents' and children's learning to listen to and understand one another.

The work features Thu Trang and Tiến Luật as the couple, and Đình Dương and Hạo Khang as the son in the child and teen versions.

Actress Trang said at the film's premiere in HCM City earlier this week that “the film not only brings laughs to audiences but also raises questions about how parents raise their children and draw their own lessons and experiences."

Quý Tử Vượt Giàu, a co-production of CJ HK Entertainment and HKFilm, is available at theatres nationwide from August 28. — VNS