Vietnamese Silk Rhapsody - Symphony of Vietnamese Silk held in HCM City

HCM CITY — "Vietnamese Silk Rhapsody - Symphony of Vietnamese Silk" took centre stage last night in HCM City, presenting a special artistic show that seamlessly blended traditional Vietnamese music, the enchanting sound of the zither, the beauty of silk, the elegance of áo dài, high-end fashion, and captivating contemporary performances.

Part of Việt Nam International Sourcing 2026, this programme transcended the typical fashion show format by weaving a captivating narrative about Việt Nam. It all began with silk threads and cultural heritage, passed through the skilled hands of artisans and craftsmen, delved into design and creativity, and culminated in the quintessence of Vietnamese culture embodied in the timeless "Áo dài Việt Nam," conveying Việt Nam's story to the world.

Beyond offering a mere fashion spectacle, the show resonated with the rich heritage, creative prowess, artistic craftsmanship, and global aspirations of Viet Nam. A defining feature of the Vietnamese Silk Rhapsody was its ability to contextualise fashion within a broader, more inclusive storyline. Audiences and international partners were not simply spectators of fashion pieces; instead, they embarked on an artistic journey, tracing the path from silk threads and artisanal craftsmanship to iconic products like the traditional áo dài, encapsulating the essence of Việt Nam.

The primary aim of the programme was to communicate a powerful message: every Vietnamese product embodies more than just commercial value. It narrates tales of people, culture, skills, and ingenuity, painting a vibrant story of Việt Nam's ambition to connect with the global community. This underlying thematic depth harmonised Vietnamese Silk Rhapsody with the overarching vision of Việt Nam International Sourcing 2026, transforming it into a platform for fostering profound connections rather than a mere fashion showcase.

​A standout feature of the evening was the mesmerising performance by Artist Hải Phượng accompanied by the melodious tones of the Vietnamese zither. While silk metaphorically threaded the visual narrative, the zither's music served as the guiding force throughout the artistic journey, bridging traditions with modernity, essence with creativity, and Việt Nam with the world.

During her address at the event, Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Phan Thị Thắng emphasised that the Việt Nam International Sourcing event is an annual collaboration between the Ministry of Industry and Trade and the HCM City People's Committee as part of an approved government project.

The event's core mission is to support Vietnamese businesses in actively engaging with and deeply integrating into the global supply chain. Acting as a strategic conduit, the event aims to bring international distribution corporations and procurers closer to Viet Nam's dynamic production-export ecosystem. Now in its fourth year following three highly successful seasons, the 2026 edition has further solidified its reputation by enhancing scale and fostering superior connections.

This year's event saw the participation of over 580 international enterprises and more than 600 prominent Vietnamese businesses across pivotal sectors.

Beyond technical discussions, the event's informal networking and interactions are set to facilitate deeper mutual understanding, strengthen connections, and lay the groundwork for practical and fruitful collaboration opportunities in the future.

Việt Nam International Sourcing 2026 is envisioned as a transformative journey towards co-creating sustainable, adaptable, and innovative supply chains that elevate Vietnamese values and brands to a global stage. An exceptional aspect of this year's programme is the array of activities extending beyond the confines of the conference and exhibition spaces in HCM City to various regions, offering participants the chance to firsthand explore raw material sites, factories, and real production processes. — VNS