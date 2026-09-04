Việt Nam Rồng Xanh Awards create new cultural, heritage values

HÀ NỘI — The Việt Nam Rồng Xanh Awards debuted in Hà Nội on September 4, creating a platform to connect culture, heritage, destinations and innovation, while honouring organisations, businesses, localities and individuals creating outstanding value for Vietnamese culture in the digital era.

It is a joint effort by the Institute for Creativity and Digital Transformation under the Vietnam Union of Science and Technology Associations, the Centre for Digital Transformation in Culture, Sports and Tourism under the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism; the Ministry of Science and Technology’s National Authority of Digital Transformation, the Rồng Xanh Fellowship, Việt Nam Brand Purpose and the Stamford Global Leadership Centre, under the auspices of both ministries.

In her opening speech, Director of the institute, Dr. Nguyễn Thị Bích Lan, said the awards arrive as science, technology, innovation and digital transformation reshape how cultural values are preserved, created and spread.

Artificial intelligence, big data, virtual reality, augmented reality and digital platforms are changing how people access culture, heritage and destinations. Technology enables heritage values to be digitised, recreated and retold for wider audiences. Culture is no longer just a set of values to preserve but a resource for creative industries, smart tourism, local branding and national soft power, she said.

Nguyễn Thanh Giang, co-founder and CEO of Việt Nam Brand Purpose, said the awards aim to identify, honour and spread achievements in research and the application of science, technology, innovation and digital transformation to culture, heritage, tourism and creative industries.

They also seek to accelerate adoption of digital technology in heritage preservation, smart tourism, cultural industries and creative economy in a modern, sustainable and globally integrated manner.

The awards cover six categories, including heritage, destinations, cultural industries, innovation, education and social impact.

The Rồng Xanh Heritage category recognises initiatives, models and projects that use technology, innovation and community participation to preserve heritage. Rồng Xanh Destination Brand rewards tourism models that deliver new experiences, adopt technology, promote sustainability and sharpen the competitiveness of Vietnamese destinations.

Rồng Xanh Cultural Industry targets products, brands and models that turn cultural value into economic value and contribute to national soft power.

In technology, Rồng Xanh Innovation honours solutions and models that address challenges in culture, heritage, tourism and local development. Subcategories include AI for culture and tourism, startups, digital platforms and young innovators.

Rồng Xanh STEAM focuses on organisations, individuals, schools, institutes, centres and education platforms that contribute to innovation, creativity, cultural industries and digital-age leadership skills.

Rồng Xanh Impact is the top award, recognising localities, organisations, businesses, leaders and individuals whose work has broad, sustainable impact on communities and the country while projecting Việt Nam’s image, culture, brainpower and values globally and regionally. — VNA/VNS