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Home Life & Style

Đồng Tháp boosts cultural, historical, urban tourism

September 07, 2026 - 10:10
The Cửu Long (Mekong) Delta province of Đồng Tháp has designed new products to boost cultural, historical, and urban tourism.
Vĩnh Tràng Pagoda in Mỹ Phong Ward is one of the most visited destinations in the Mekong Delta province of Đồng Tháp. — VNA/VNS Photo Hồng Thái

ĐỒNG THÁP — The Mekong Delta province of Đồng Tháp has designed new products to boost cultural, historical and urban tourism.

Huỳnh Minh Tuấn, vice chairman of the provincial People’s Committee, said that under the provincial Communist Party Committee’s resolution on tourism development for the 2025-30 period, Đồng Tháp will promote cultural, historical and urban tourism by developing distinctive urban tourism centres based on urban spaces, heritage, indigenous culture and community life.

The province plans to establish “Cao Lãnh Lotus Street”, an urban tourism centre associated with lotus flowers, historical relics, urban landscapes and public spaces in Cao Lãnh Ward.

It will create sightseeing tours, cultural and historical experiences, culinary experiences and festivals, reflecting the lotus theme.

Đồng Tháp also also plans to develop “Sa Đéc Flower Street” in Sa Đéc Ward, highlighting the cultural and commercial values of Sa Đéc Flower Village, one of the largest flower villages in the region, along with local urban architecture, craft villages and landscapes.

The province will develop Mỹ Thọ Commune into “Mỹ Thọ Grand Boulevard”, an urban tourism centre that connects the area's history, ancient architecture, trading port and river culture, with heritage sightseeing routes, entertainment complexes and night-time tourism products along the Tiền River.

Nguyễn Minh Tuấn, chairman of Mỹ Thọ Commune’s People’s Committee, said that with a well-integrated transport system, particularly its access to the Tiền River, the commune has potential for ecotourism, resort tourism, community tourism and experiential tourism linked to historical and cultural sites and residents’ daily activities.

Tourists cycle through a mango orchard in Mỹ Thọ Commune. — VNA/VNS Photo Hồng Thái

Tourism potential

In addition, Đồng Tháp will diversify its key tourism products, focusing on three groups: the Tiền River, ecotourism and orchards; Đồng Tháp Mười (the Plain of Reeds), ecotourism and spiritual tourism; and the sea, resorts and coastal ecosystems.

It will promote integrated tourism products connecting sightseeing, experiential activities, accommodation, cuisine, entertainment and shopping.

Đồng Tháp has set a target of welcoming 50 million visitors between 2025 and 2030, including 6 million international visitors, with total tourism revenue of VNĐ35 trillion (US$1.34 billion).

The province currently has 295 provincial- and national-level cultural and historical relics, including five special national sites and 33 national sites.

Vĩnh Tràng Pagoda in Mỹ Phong Ward is among the national heritage sites. It was recognised as a national cultural and historical relic in 1984.

Built in the early 19th century, the pagoda still preserves its Asian-European architectural features, a relief of the Eight Immortals riding mythical beasts and antique bronze and wooden statues dating from the early 20th century. The pagoda was once a shelter for insurgents and provided logistical support to the revolutionary movement.

Nguyễn Thị Thái Uyên, a visitor from HCM City, said she was impressed by the scenery, architecture and intricate patterns of the pagoda, which gave her a better understanding of the culture and architecture of southern Việt Nam in earlier times.

She hoped to learn more about the culture and history of various destinations in Đồng Tháp.

Thái Tâm, a tour guide for foreign visitors, said that the Mekong Delta provinces and cities, including Đồng Tháp, are popular with tourists because they are close to HCM City and have distinctive cultural characteristics.

Tâm said tourists enjoy the river scenery, cool atmosphere and the friendliness, generosity and honesty of local people.

Đồng Tháp has so far attracted over 5.1 million visitors this year, including nearly 396,000 international visitors. Total tourism revenue has exceeded VNĐ2.71 trillion ($104 million). — VNS

 

 

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