Singer Soobin kicks off Concert Movie premier in Hà Nội, HCM City

HÀ NỘI — Singer-songwriter Soobin Hoàng Sơn, better known as Soobin, has kicked off his campaign with many activities for his first and large cinema project in Hà Nội and HCM City.

On September 6, over 1,000 fans in these above cities participated in the seventh Red Journey blood donation – a bi-annual charity initiative launched by the singer and his fandom 'Kingdom' in 2024.

The scale of the next event was even larger than the previous one as it was an opportunity for his fans gathering to donate blood, save lives, and spread kindness in honour of their favourite artist.

Notably in Hà Nội, his Kingdom delivered 300 delicious meals to patients of the National Institute of Hematology and Blood Transfusion.

Previously, SS Label and Soobin announced Soobin Live Concert Movie: All-Rounder. Promised as more than just a music documentary, the film invites audiences back in time to relive the electrifying atmosphere of his three most spectacular shows in career on the big screen.

The concert series, comprising Soobin Live Concert: All-rounder and All-rounder The Final, attracted a total audience of over 40,000. At each show, Soobin performed approximately 30 songs, combining live vocals and choreography with hosting duties.

The "All-rounder" series won "Concert of the Year" at the Cống Hiến Awards and the "Iconic Concert" title at the WeYoung by WeChoice Awards.

Instead of releasing individual performance videos, the production team chose a concert film format to bring the journey to the big screen, letting audiences experience the live show atmosphere firsthand.

To authentically capture every emotion, the movie combined razor-sharp visuals with a cinema-standard 7.1 surround sound system. Audiences will feel the pulse of every bass beat and the roar of thousands of fans, feeling as if they are standing right in the middle of a sea of fanchants with Soobin.

The Soobin Live Concert Movie: All Rounder will officially premiere nationwide at LOTTE Cinema locations on September 10, one of activities to celebrate the artist's birthday.

Soobin was born into a family with an artistic background and graduated with a major in jazz piano from the Việt Nam National Academy of Music.

He is best known for his hit ballads and versatile performance style that brought him success since 2016 with hit songs such as Phía Sau Một Cô Gái (Behind a Girl), Xin Đừng Lặng Im (Please Don't Be Silent), and Đi Để Trở Về (Leave to Return). — VNS