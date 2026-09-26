Sa Pa lights up with spectacular Mid-Autumn lantern procession

Nguyễn Khánh Chi

SA PA — A spectacular scene amazed not only local residents in Sa Pa Ward, Lào Cai Province, but also domestic and international visitors on Friday night as they witnessed a parade of 14 colossal Mid-Autumn festival lanterns.

Some of the towering floats matched the height and length of a bus. Crafted from natural, eco-friendly materials such as wood, paper, and fabric, the lanterns were cleverly illuminated from within and accompanied by lively traditional festive tunes. The intricate displays brought to life iconic cultural figures and symbols, including dragons, carps, horses, festival drums, and five-pointed star lanterns.

The procession wound through Sa Pa’s major thoroughfares before converging on the central square fronting the historic Sa Pa Stone Church. There, the most outstanding creations were honoured with special, first, second, third, and consolidation prizes.

The Mid-Autumn Festival has long been an enduring cultural tradition in Việt Nam. Across the nation, localities stage festive celebrations for children. Beyond being a children's festival, it serves as a cherished occasion for family reunions and a reminder for communities to share responsibility in nurturing, educating, and providing children with the best conditions to learn, play, and thrive.

This year, the Sa Pa Ward People's Committee organised the 2026 Sa Pa Full Moon Festival under the theme "Reunion Moonlight – Cultural Colours – Shared Festivities" which also features musical performance, and lion dances before winning lanterns were unveiled.

"For Sa Pa, a land steeped in tradition and cultural diversity, where the heritage of various ethnic groups converges, hosting the Full Moon Festival carries a distinct significance," said Permanent Vice Chairman of the Sa Pa Ward People's Committee Đặng Việt Dũng.

"It offers a joyful, wholesome playground for children, preserves traditional cultural values, strengthens communal bonds, and showcases the image of a friendly, civilised, culturally rich, and hospitable Sa Pa to residents and visitors alike."

According to the organising committee, this year’s lantern floats reflected thorough preparation, creativity, and unique flair. Many participating teams seamlessly wove traditional Mid-Autumn motifs with national history, ethnic heritage, and the local identity of Sa Pa. Each float showcased not only the craftsmanship and dedication of its creators, but also their affection for the homeland, community solidarity, and a collective commitment to caring for the younger generation.

Each of the 14 lanterns told its own distinct story and reflected a unique cultural hue. Yet all converged on a shared spirit of responsibility, unity, and the desire to bring Sa Pa’s children a joyous, safe, warm, and culturally vibrant Mid-Autumn season.

“I never expected to find myself standing here, surrounded by such a lively crowd and these massive lanterns at such a festive moment. I simply came to Sa Pa to unwind for a few days, only to discover such a grand festival that clearly isn’t just for children,” said Cao Nguyệt Ánh, a tourist from Hà Nội.

“So many adults joined in—my friends and I had a wonderful time dancing along to the traditional music and watching the lanterns file into the square one after another. I especially love that the lanterns are crafted from natural materials while showcasing such rich historical and cultural traditions,” added the young girl.

Winning the first prize for their lantern float depicting a sacred dragon from Vietnamese traditional lore, Phạm Hồng Thanh, head of the Thác Bạc residential group, said “Today, we are overjoyed to take the first prize in the competition. Our lantern was inspired by the sacred dragon from Việt Nam's long history.”

“The image of the sacred dragon coiled around a Vietnamese bronze drum captures the soul of Việt Nam, inspiring the younger generation to uphold the timeless tradition of 'remembering the water’s source when drinking,' and never to forget their ethnic roots no matter where they go.”

According to Thanh, his 15-member team took roughly 10 days to complete the creation once the design concept was finalised. This also marked the group's 18th consecutive year participating in the festival.

Amid the celebratory atmosphere after winning the top award - special prize, Đỗ Xuân Tượng, a teacher at Sa Pa Secondary School, told Việt Nam News: “This year, Sa Pa Secondary School entered a lantern float featuring a horse, marking the Year of the Horse, alongside models representing the unity of the six ethnic groups living together in Sa Pa: the Mông, Dao, Tày, Giáy, Xa Phó, and Kinh. The centerpiece features a golden horse soaring vigorously forward, expressing the shared aspiration of local residents, students, and teachers that Sa Pa in particular, and Việt Nam as a whole, will continue striving, remaining resilient, advancing, and integrating with the world.”

“Above all, for Sa Pa, where six ethnic communities share this picturesque mountain haven, we hope these ethnic groups will always stand united, demonstrating collective strength and working together to build an increasingly prosperous and beautiful homeland,” Tượng added. VNS