A walk back in time

Your browser does not support the audio element.

Step into a recreated Hà Nội street and travel back to the subsidy era, a time of scarcity but also optimism, creativity and strong community bonds. Through hundreds of everyday objects, reconstructed shops and familiar living spaces, the exhibition offers younger generations a glimpse into how their parents and grandparents lived, and reminds older visitors of a shared past. Head to 11 Ngũ Xã Street, Ba Đình Ward, to learn more!