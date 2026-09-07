When heritage inspires new designs

Inspired by the Temple of Literature - Imperial Academy and Việt Nam’s rich examination heritage, young designers are bringing centuries-old cultural values into contemporary fashion. Through new materials, silhouettes and creative approaches, they are giving heritage fresh expressions for today’s audiences.
From works that harbour the essence of the early Renewal period to the robust expansion of the film market, the emergence of private film studios and increasingly prominent successes at international film festivals, Vietnamese cinema has progressively shaped a diverse, dynamic and more integrated identity.
Ninh Bình is accelerating the digitalisation of its rich heritage, using 3D scanning, virtual reality, QR codes and digital databases to preserve historical and cultural values while creating new ways for people and visitors to discover the province’s heritage.
Resolution No. 26-NQ/TW, issued on August 22, sets out a new vision, with a focus on fundamentally renewing the mindset, methods and approaches to tourism development and governance, shifting from quantity to quality and increasing the sector’s contribution to the national economy.
On September 4-5 alone, Khánh Hòa welcomed around 95,000 visitors staying overnight, including approximately 38,000 international visitors, highlighting the event’s considerable appeal and the province’s image as a safe, attractive and welcoming destination.