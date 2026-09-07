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When heritage inspires new designs

September 07, 2026 - 18:33
Inspired by the Temple of Literature - Imperial Academy and Việt Nam’s rich examination heritage, young designers are bringing centuries-old cultural values into contemporary fashion. Through new materials, silhouettes and creative approaches, they are giving heritage fresh expressions for today’s audiences.

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