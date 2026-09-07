Data, AI reshape tourism sector

HÀ NỘI — Digital transformation is becoming a key driver tourism growth, as the sector seeks to improve management, raise business efficiency and create new value in the digital economy.

The shift supports the direction of Politburo Resolution No 57-NQ/TW, which identifies science, technology, innovation and national digital transformation as major drivers of socio-economic development.

For tourism businesses, data, artificial intelligence (AI), e-commerce and digital platforms are changing how services are managed, products are developed and customers are reached.

Nguyễn Trùng Khánh, Director General of the Việt Nam National Authority of Tourism (VNAT), said technology application was an urgent need for the sector to improve tourism management from central to local levels, enhance business efficiency and improve visitors’ experiences.

The tourism industry has recorded strong growth. In 2025, the growth rate of international tourist arrivals was five times the global average, Khánh said.

The Government has set a target of welcoming 25 million international visitors in 2026, about 25 per cent more than in 2025, alongside around 150 million domestic tourists. Total tourism revenue is expected to reach approximately VNĐ1.125 quadrillion (US$43.9 billion).

Digital transformation has therefore been identified as one of the breakthroughs needed to support faster, more efficient and sustainable growth.

The VNAT has developed shared digital platforms, including a tourism database, information systems on travel businesses, tour guides and tourism destinations, and a platform connecting tourism management agencies with localities and businesses. The 'Vietnam Travel' application provides integrated digital services for tourists.

The sector’s priorities include standardising and connecting tourism data, expanding shared digital platforms and linking tourism databases with national and specialised databases. Digital tools will also be developed to support destination management, forecasting and tourism promotion.

The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism is moving towards data-driven management based on real-time or near-real-time information, with AI used for analysis and forecasting.

A proposed '1+1+34+N' model aims to connect the ministry, the Ministry of Public Security, 34 localities and relevant ministries, businesses and organisations.

For travel businesses, however, digital transformation should go beyond putting traditional processes online or purchasing new software.

Businesses need to reorganise operations and gradually restructure their models around data and technology. AI can automate tasks, support decision-making, personalise products and services and forecast market demand, but its effective use requires businesses to master their data, processes, human resources and governance.

“Connecting data helps eliminate information silos. Sharing platforms avoids duplicated investment and saves social resources," Khánh said.

"Creating value together ensures that relevant stakeholders can benefit.”

The tourism sector is also expected to support small and medium-sized businesses in adopting digital management solutions and develop human resources with skills in data, AI and information security.

Stronger cooperation among the State, businesses, research institutions, universities and start-ups will be needed to turn technological innovation into practical business value. — VNS