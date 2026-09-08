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Russia forecasts record number of tourists to Việt Nam

September 08, 2026 - 07:09
The forecast, reported by Russian news outlet News.ru on September 5, reflects the strong recovery of the Russian market, which has emerged as one of the fastest-growing sources of international visitors to Việt Nam this year.

HÀ NỘI — The number of Russian tourists visiting Việt Nam is projected to reach a record of 1.5 million in 2026, according to Russia’s Ministry of Economic Development.

News.ru reports that the number of Russian tourists visiting Việt Nam in 2026 could reach a record 1.5 million. — VNA/VNS Photo Văn Hiếu

The forecast, reported by Russian news outlet News.ru on September 5, reflects the strong recovery of the Russian market, which has emerged as one of the fastest-growing sources of international visitors to Việt Nam this year.

According to Nikita Kondratiev, director of the Department of Multilateral Economic Cooperation and Special Projects under Russia’s Ministry of Economic Development, even during the pre-pandemic peak in 2018-19, the number of Russian tourists travelling to Việt Nam stood at only around 750,000 annually.

He said the 1.5 million figure highlights the impressive growth in Russian arrivals to Việt Nam.

Key factors behind the rapid growth include the expansion of direct air routes as well as convenient payment options for tourists using QR codes and MIR bank cards at some locations in Việt Nam, he added.

The strong growth of the Russian market is also reflected in the latest statistics. On September 4, Russian tourism news outlet Travel Russian News cited data from the Vietnam National Authority of Tourism (VNAT) showing that the number of Russian tourists to Việt Nam surpassed one million in the first eight months of 2026, representing a 165.7 per cent increase year on year.

This was the highest growth rate among Việt Nam’s main international tourist markets.

Russia has jumped from around seventh place in 2025 to rank third among Việt Nam’s largest source markets, behind only China, with 3.54 million arrivals, and South Korea, with 2.76 million.

A previous report by the Association of Tour Operators of Russia in June also recorded more than 742,000 Russian visitors to Việt Nam in the first half of the year, 2.8 times the figure recorded a year earlier.

In addition to the convenience of diverse payment options, the surge in Russian arrivals has been driven by Việt Nam’s position as a safe and welcoming destination in Asia, as well as the increasing frequency of direct charter flights from major Russian cities.

Beach destinations such as Nha Trang, Mũi Né and Phú Quốc continue to be particularly popular among Russian tourists, thanks to favourable weather conditions, well-developed resort infrastructure and a diverse culinary scene.

The strong performance of the Russian market comes amid an overall surge in international arrivals to Việt Nam.

According to VNAT, the country welcomed nearly 16 million foreign visitors in the first eight months of 2026, up 14.4 per cent year on year.

As the peak year-end travel season approaches, Việt Nam is moving closer to its target of welcoming 25 million international visitors this year. — VNS

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