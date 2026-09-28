World Cultural Festival 2026 to feature diverse activities from 50 delegations

HÀ NỘI — The second World Cultural Festival will feature representatives from 50 countries and international organisations from October 1- 4 at the Thăng Long Imperial Citadel in Hà Nội.

Briefing the media, Tạ Quang Đông, deputy minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism, said the event will mark the 50th anniversary of Việt Nam joining UNESCO.

“Hà Nội is a city with a thousand-year history, where diverse cultural layers have converged, intertwined and enriched one another across generations,” Đông said.

“Within this rich cultural continuum, culture represents not only a heritage to be preserved, but also a means of fostering mutual understanding and respect and of building lasting connections among people.

“Reflecting this spirit, the festival is not merely a showcase of the diverse cultural identities of Việt Nam and countries around the world. It also provides a space for cultural dialogue, where each nation can share its unique values while discovering common ground amid diversity.”

The second festival will be larger than the first in both scale and the number of activities. The festival aims to reinforce Hà Nội, a UNESCO Creative City, as a meeting point for diverse cultures, where traditional values are honoured, new creative ideas are shared and bonds of friendship between Việt Nam and other countries are further strengthened.

The festival includes 45 cultural spaces, 32 culinary booths, a film screening programme, a fashion space showcasing traditional costumes from 19 countries, as well as music and dance performances. Activities span exhibitions, performances, cuisine, cinema, fashion, music and heritage experiences.

The opening and closing ceremonies are scheduled to feature traditional art performances by numerous domestic and international art troupes.

Activities are designed to create a diverse cultural space where nations can showcase their identities, heritage and distinctive cultural values, while also creating new opportunities for cooperation in culture, the arts, tourism and the creative industries.

A highlight will be the area themed “Spreading Creativity from Heritage – International Festival Games”. The space will combine historical and cultural values with technology and the creative industries, showcasing ways to incorporate heritage elements into technology products and video games.

The organisers will introduce and launch games inspired by Vietnamese history and culture.

Visitors can play games, watch cosplay performances and dance performances inspired by the game Audition, and take part in interactive activities using LED screens. — VNS