Asian Games athletes to receive support

Asian Games

HÀ NỘI — Vietnamese athletes will receive upport at the 20th Asian Games (ASIAD) after a major sponsorship agreement was reached.

The Việt Nam Olympic Committee, Suntory PepsiCo Việt Nam and Vietcontent on Monday signed a cooperation deal at a ceremony in Hà Nội.

Revive, a sports drink brand under Suntory PepsiCo Việt Nam, has become a partner of the Vietnamese sports delegation for the ASIAD Games, which will take place later this month in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan.

Cao Vũ Hồng Nhung, representative of Suntory PepsiCo Việt Nam, said: "Revive aims to stand by athletes not only during competition but throughout the entire journey behind their achievements. While Revive Sports provides physical replenishment during activity, our 'Millions of Messages of Support' campaign is our way of channeling the mental energy of fans to the athletes. We hope this support will boost their motivation, giving them the confidence to step into every competition at ASIAD 20."

Director of the Sports Authority of Việt Nam Nguyễn Danh Hoàng Việt, said the support of businesses would assist in terms of physical and meaningful encouragement to the athletes.

He believed that medals earned from the Japanese event would be clear evidence of the effectiveness of coordination and cooperation between the parties. This was also the achievement that all were all striving for.

Việt Nam will compete in 29 sports in Japan, targeting four to six gold medals. Among them, athletes in shooting, karate, sepak takraw were asked to defend their titles, while those in athletics, golf, esports, mixed martial arts and rowing were expected to earn gold medals.

"We have mobilised funds to give bonuses to Vietnamese athletes who win medals," said Việt.

"Every gold medalist will receive an immediate VNĐ100 million (US$3,800) at the site. It is VNĐ50 million for a silver and VNĐ20-30 million for a bronze. These bonuses may increase depending on resources secured through socialised funding.

"We always welcome businesses and sponsors to invest in the Vietnamese sports delegation, providing athletes with both material and moral encouragement to give their all for the national pride."

These additional bonuses for medal winners will come along with cash prizes from the State of VNĐ280 million for a gold, VNĐ170 million for a silver and VNĐ110 million for a bronze, while a record holder will collect VNĐ110 million.

Cities, provinces and federations such as Hà Nội and HCM City and the Việt Nam Shooting Federation also promise high awards to successful athletes, up to VNĐ500 million for a gold medal.

At the last Games in China, Việt Nam won three gold, five silver and 19 bronze medals to place 21st overall.

The 20th Games will feature 43 sports and take place from September 19 to October 4. Some sports begin earlier on September 10. — VNS