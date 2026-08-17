Techcombank marathon to take place in Hà Nội in October

HÀ NỘI — The Techcombank Hanoi International Marathon 2026 has been officially launched, and is expected to attract about 14,000 runners in its fifth edition this autumn in Hà Nội.

The tournament is held under the direction of the Hà Nội People’s Committee, Department of Culture and Sports and Sunrise Events Vietnam.

Sponsored by Techcombank, the event will take place on October 4 under the theme 'Run for a Greater Việt Nam', combining the spirit of modern sport and international standards with the city’s thousand-year-old cultural heritage.

Since its inaugural edition in 2022 with 7,000 participants, the race has continued to expand, reaching more than 13,000 athletes from 55 countries and territories in 2025.

The route remains one of the defining highlights of the this year's marathon, taking athletes through 37 iconic landmarks and structures, connecting Hà Nội’s historical and cultural heritage with the vibrancy of its modern urban life.

Alongside the growth in participation, the race’s economic impact has also become increasingly significant to the capital city’s socio-economic development. According to the organising committee, the marathon contributed US$13.7 million to Hà Nội’s economy in 2025, doubling its impact compared with the inaugural edition.

“The Techcombank Hanoi International Marathon has become and continues to be one of the key drivers of Hà Nội’s running movement. Over its first four editions, the event has not only attracted tens of thousands of people to engage in physical activity, but has also contributed to promoting the image of the city, advancing sports tourism and creating tangible economic and social value," said Phạm Xuân Tài, deputy director of the Hà Nội Department of Culture and Sports.

"These contributions have also helped shape the race’s distinctive role within Hà Nội’s community sports ecosystem. We look forward to the fifth edition building on these values, inspiring more people to embrace running as an active lifestyle while contributing to the continued development of Hà Nội’s community sports ecosystem.”

As the strategic sponsor, Techcombank is focused on elevating the athlete experience while bringing international standards to a race deeply rooted in Hà Nội’s distinctive identity.

The organising committee will also launch SEV RunConcierge, an AI-powered digital assistant, to enable athletes to access race information and course guidance easily and discover recommended destinations, local cuisine and cultural landmarks across the city.

In addition, the race will continue its specialised training programme in partnership with the Magic Stride Running Academy, providing personalised training plans for marathon and half-marathon participants to support structured and safe preparation and help athletes reach peak performance on race day.

This year, Adidas, a global sports brand will also join as the official apparel sponsor, further reinforcing the race’s international stature.

“The spirit of the fifth edition – The Power of One – reflects the aspiration for excellence and the relentless drive of Vietnamese people to move forward in a new era," said Techcombank Chief Marketing Officer Thái Minh Diễm Tú.

"Each step represents the perseverance, discipline and determination of every individual to push beyond their limits. When tens of thousands of steps move in unison along the capital’s heritage routes, the combined energy of sport and culture can create a powerful collective force, inspiring resilience and the aspiration for progress.”

Community members are also encouraged to participate in a virtual running challenge from August 8 to September 15. For every kilometre completed, either virtually or in person, Techcombank will contribute VNĐ10,000 to the Chạm Yêu Thương Charity Fund.

The programme aims to accumulate 500,000km, equivalent to VNĐ5 billion in contributions, to support medical expenses, improve nutrition and enhance mental well-being for children facing difficult circumstances across Việt Nam.

Prior to the main race, the children’s running event KIDS RUN will be held on October 3 for children aged 5 to 14 across 1.5km and 3km distances, providing a dedicated sporting experience for young participants and encouraging active habits from an early age. — VNS