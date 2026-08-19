Plans for world-class Hùng Vương International Sports Complex unveiled in Hà Nội

HÀ NỘI — Vingroup has recently unveiled its master plan for the Hùng Vương International Sports Complex, a world-class sport and event hub in Hà Nội.

The complex will be built at Vinhomes Global Sportia in the south of the capital city.

Developed as a massive modern integrated sports, cultural and entertainment hub for elite competitions and international cultural and artistic events, the 400ha project will offer a leading sport ecosystem that meets requirements for top international tournaments, such as the Asian Games, Olympic Games and FIFA World Cup.

The heart of the complex, the VinFast-Trống Đồng Stadium, is the world's largest football venue currently under construction, with a design seating capacity of 135,000 seats across a 73.3ha area.

It features an automated 408m retractable dome roof, 5G smart arena integration and a modular pitch exchange system capable of converting from football pitch to concert floor in six to 10 hours.

Once it is completed next July, the stadium will become a new iconic sports landmark in Việt Nam.

In its surrounding area is a system of Olympic-standard training grounds and sports facilities. Among them are the 40,000-seat Olympic Stadium, the 12,000-seat Hà Nội Sport Arena, the 10,000-seat Aquatic Centre and a 5,000-seat velodrome that can host premier global events.

In addition to the space for elite tournaments, there is also space for other activities, such as two 18-hole golf courses, a chain of 300 courts for tennis, pickleball and padel covering 40ha and a network of cycling paths featuring diverse terrain and gradients.

All of them meet international standards and fit the training demands of both amateur and professional athletes.

The Hùng Vương complex will also include an extensive array of amenities, including a high-end hotel, shopping centre, hospital, park, cultural and culinary village and theatre, offering a comfortable and convenient experience for athletes and fans visiting Hà Nội.

The complex is scheduled for completion by August 2027. — VNS