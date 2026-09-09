Strong players compete at ATP Challenger 50 Phan Thiết tennis tournaments

Tennis

LÂM ĐỒNG — Two ATP Challenger 50 Phan Thiết tennis tournaments taking place this month feature more than 100 strong athletes at the NovaWorld Phan Thiết sports complex in Lâm Đồng Province.

The first event is ongoing and will wrap up on September 13. The second one will follow from September 13 to 20. These two competitions are part of the Sports Festival 2026, which aims to establish Phan Thiết as a destination for international professional tennis.

Among the competitors are Rodrigo Pacheco Méndez of Mexico, Ilia Simakin of Russia and Cruz Hewitt, the son of Australian legend Lleyton Hewitt, former world No. 1 and Grand Slam champion.

Maximus Jones and Kasidit Samrej, Thailand's top players, are also taking part in the events. Jones is getting attention from Vietnamese supporters, as he is the defending champion of the 33rd SEA Games' singles and doubles categories.

Vietnamese representatives include veteran Hoàng Thành Trung and rising stars Nguyễn Minh Phát, Trương Thành Minh, Trần Quốc Cường, Nguyễn Minh Thiên and Nguyễn Nam.

A total prize pool of US$126,000 will be awarded to the top athletes, who will also collect points for their ATP ranking.

According to the Việt Nam Tennis Federation (VTF), the two tournaments are opportunities for the host players to sharpen their skills and improve their international experience. At the same time, VTF is integrating more deeply into the international competition circuit.

The events are also expected to promote Phan Thiết and Lâm Đồng to global friends and boost local tourism. — VNS