Vĩnh Long promotes cashless payments at traditional markets

VĨNH LONG — Nhị Long Commune in Vĩnh Long Province launched a “Market 4.0” model at Nhị Long Market on Tuesday, promoting cashless payments among traders and shoppers.

Lê Quang Thạnh, Vice Chairman of the Commune People’s Committee, said the initiative concretises the Politburo’s Resolution No. 57 by bringing digital technology into everyday economic activities.

The commune aims to have 100 per cent of traders at its markets use cashless payment methods.

The model will next be expanded to Rạch Bàng and Bãi Sang markets, as well as selected tourist sites and roads in the commune.

Dương Văn Tân, head of the Nhị Long Market management board, said the market has 217 traders with fixed stalls and 42 mobile traders. During the launch, 100 traders registered for the model and received QR-code boards and transaction notification speakers.

The Cửu Long (Mekong) Delta province has 401 traditional markets, including six grade-one, 42 grade-two and 320 grade-three markets, with the remainder being temporary markets. — VNS