Cold air to bring cooler weather to northern region

HÀ NỘI — Northern provinces and cities are likely to experience cooler weather as a cold air mass is set to affect the mountainous areas from Wednesday evening and cause temperatures to drop, according to the National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting.

The northern region will experience scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day on Wednesday.

By night, cold air will start to affect the northern mountainous areas, then spread to other parts of the northeast, northwest and north central regions.

From Wednesday night to Thursday, the northern region will see rain, showers, scattered thunderstorms and heavy rain in some areas, with minimum temperatures ranging from 22 to 25 degrees Celcius and dropping below 20 degrees Celsius in some mountainous areas.

Hà Nội may see scattered showers and thunderstorms during this time, with temperatures ranging from 24 to 34 degrees Celsius.

Additionally, according to forecasts, a tropical convergence zone is expected to form over the East Sea on Wednesday, with a high probability of turning into a tropical depression between Saturday and Sunday, which can potentially intensify into a storm.

The National Steering Committee for Civil Defense issued a directive to the People's Committees of provinces and cities late Tuesday, requiring proactive responses to weather developments and possible natural disasters in the next 10 days.

It urges coastal localities from Quảng Ninh to An Giang to closely monitor the progression of the tropical depression and strong winds at sea, notify and guide captains and vessel owners to take proactive safety measures, and increase communication efforts to inform and provide safety instructions to the public. — VNS