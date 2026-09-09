Underground urban railway route proposed south of Hoàn Kiếm Lake area in Hà Nội

HÀ NỘI — Hà Nội's urban railway lines 2 and 2A have been updated and added to the partial adjustment plan for the urban subdivision master plans covering the Hoàn Kiếm Lake area and its vicinity.

Specifically, Line 2, with the underground C9 station and line 2A, will run under the streets of Tràng Thi, Hàng Khay, Tràng Tiền and Lê Thánh Tông.

The area covered by the adjustment is about 32.5ha in the city's Hoàn Kiếm and Cửa Nam wards. Its borders are Cầu Gỗ Street to the north, Hàng Trống Street to the west, Hai Bà Trưng Street to the south and Lý Thái Tổ and Trần Quang Khải streets to the east.

The proposal has been released by Hà Nội authorities to gather feedback from experts and the public, but the official investment plan or approved technical design has yet to be unveiled.

According to the proposal, the plan involves adjusting and updating the direction of urban railway line 2 from Nam Thăng Long to Trần Hưng Đạo, as well as the location of the underground station C9. Pedestrian spaces in the area will be connected to the station.

The proposal also updates the overall area plan for the transport-oriented development (TOD) area east of Hoàn Kiếm Lake and the C9 station.

At the same time, research will be conducted on the landscape layout for public spaces in the area.

Under the proposal, the headquarters of the Hà Nội People's Committee and Lý Thái Tổ flower garden would have a four-storey tunnel system, combining traffic infrastructure, parking, technical infrastructure and other public functions and services.

It may also be linked with station C9.

According to the plans, underground projects will be constructed in key areas, associated with public works, squares, parks and traffic hubs.

The goal is to strengthen the connections between above-ground and underground spaces.

Another notable feature in the proposal is the addition of urban railway line 2A, specified according to the Hà Nội 100-year Capital Master Plan.

In the document under review, line 2A will run beneath Tràng Thi, Hàng Khay, Tràng Tiền and Lê Thánh Tông streets.

This route passes through the southern area of ​​Hoàn Kiếm Lake, where many historical, cultural, commercial and service sites are concentrated.

However, the records do not specifically identify the station location for Line 2A.

In the Opera House area and the southern cultural and artistic space cluster, the plan also includes four basements associated with cultural, artistic works and public spaces.

Underground walking routes are proposed to strengthen the connections between the Tràng Tiền area, the Opera House and neighbouring spaces.

It is unclear if the proposed four-floor basement at the Opera House will connect directly to urban railway line 2A or if there will be a station located there.

The proposal clearly states that the exact route direction and location of the stations will be determined according to the individual project, after being reviewed and approved by the relevant authorities.

Under the proposal, the network orientation is established, but it does not replace the steps needed to appraise or approve investment projects.

For the Hoàn Kiếm Lake area and central squares, the underground space would support above-ground public spaces and pedestrian traffic, ensuring connections with surrounding functional areas.

The scope and construction must be strictly controlled to protect the lake itself, the surrounding landscape and works of historical, cultural and architectural value. — VNS