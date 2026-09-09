Hà Nội tightens controls on goods ahead of Mid-Autumn Festival

HÀ NỘI — Hà Nội market surveillance authorities are stepping up inspections of establishments producing and selling mooncakes, mooncake ingredients, confectionery, processed food, beverages, children's toys and other consumer goods ahead of the 2026 Mid-Autumn Festival.

Inspectors are checking compliance with regulations on business registration, invoices and documents, the origin and provenance of goods, product labelling and quality, food safety conditions and price listing and sales at listed prices.

They are also monitoring businesses in densely populated locations, markets, convenience stores, food businesses and other sales points in the run-up to the Mid-Autumn Festival.

Dương Mạnh Hùng, deputy director of the Hà Nội Market Surveillance Sub-Department, said demand for mooncakes, confectionery, food, beverages and children's toys in Hà Nội is increasing as the Mid-Autumn Festival approaches, raising the risk of goods of unclear origin, smuggled or counterfeit products and substandard goods entering the market.

City market surveillance authorities will focus inspections on groups of goods with high consumer demand to promptly detect and handle violations, he said.

Hùng also stressed that inspections should go hand in hand with public communication and guidance for businesses and individuals to comply with legal regulations. This will help raise traders' awareness of their legal obligations, foster a healthy business environment and protect consumers' legitimate rights and interests.

The Market Surveillance Team 22 has inspected several businesses in Hà Nội and uncovered large quantities of goods that appear to be in violation of regulations.

On September 3, the team inspected a convenience store at 19 Nguyễn Khả Trạc Street, Phú Diễn Ward, operated by Nguyễn Thị Phương. At the time of inspection, the business had allegedly failed to complete the required household business registration.

Inspectors also allegedly found 675 food products manufactured overseas for which the business could not provide invoices, documents or other lawful papers proving their origin and provenance.

In addition, inspectors said the business was found to be selling 128 packs of foreign-made cigarettes without invoices or documents proving their lawful origin, as well as 63 pairs of socks showing signs of infringing Nike trademark rights.

On September 4, the team inspected a Thanh Thủy supermarket household business at 132 Hoàng Công Chất Street, Phú Diễn Ward. Inspectors said they found 1,400 cakes, confectionery products and other food items whose production origins could not be clearly identified.

On the same day, market surveillance authorities inspected a Thu Phương grocery household business at 37 Nguyên Xá Street, Tây Tựu Ward, where they allegedly found 520 foreign-made 'MOON CAKE'-branded mooncakes without lawful invoices or documents proving their origin.

All goods showing signs of violations at the above establishments were temporarily seized and sealed pending further verification and investigation, with handling to be carried out in accordance with regulations. — VNS