Lâm Đồng builds workforce for digital transformation, innovation

LÂM ĐỒNG — Lâm Đồng Province is developing high-quality human resources to support science, technology, innovation and digital transformation under the Politburo’s Resolution No. 57 issued in December 2024.

The central province has focused on consolidating its state management apparatus for science, technology and digital transformation while developing an innovation ecosystem and improving digital skills among officials and residents through the “Digital Literacy for All” movement.

This year, it plans to open three AI training courses for about 1,240 commune-level officials and public employees, supporting the development of digital government, the digital economy and digital society.

It has strengthened cooperation with research institutes, universities and businesses in research, technology transfer and human-resource training, while organising science conferences, seminars and technology exhibitions to connect experts, scientists, businesses, and investors.

The province’s science, technology, and innovation workforce is active across a wide range of fields, making an increasingly significant contribution to socio-economic development.

The province has two professors, more than 25 associate professors and over 160 PhD holders, working mainly at research institutes, universities, colleges, science and technology organisations, educational establishments and health facilities.

Their work covers high-tech agriculture, biotechnology, information technology, digital transformation, agricultural processing, environment, energy, tourism, finance, education and healthcare.

The province has continuously implemented programmes to support the innovative start-up ecosystem, targeting pupils, students, youth union members, young people and start-up businesses in recent years.

Last year, AI training was provided to 276 leaders, more than 6,200 officials and civil servants, over 400 businesses and nearly 4,100 cadres and Party members.

The province has stepped up research, application and transfer of science and technology, while supporting businesses in technological innovation, digital transformation and intellectual property development.

It has also strengthened links between science and technology organisations and businesses to promote research and innovation and commercialise research results.

Lâm Đồng is Việt Nam’s largest province, has a population of nearly 3.9 million and an economy spanning high-tech agriculture, processing industry, tourism, logistics and emerging services. — VNS