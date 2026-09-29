Threads of tradition

The association said the new term would focus on strengthening its organisation, improving nationwide data on victims, mobilising resources and expanding support, while renewing leadership and working methods through digital transformation.
Infrastructure synchronisation and calibrated support policies must precede strict vehicle restrictions to ensure a smooth transition towards green urban transport, experts and officials said as HCM City finalises its ambitious low-emissions roadmap.
Hà Nội, a city with a history spanning more than a thousand years, is known not only for its historical sites, architectural landmarks and rich heritage, but also for its diverse network of traditional craft villages that have developed through generations.