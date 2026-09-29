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Threads of tradition

September 29, 2026 - 17:23
For nearly 200 years, artisans in Minh Lãng Village, Hưng Yên Province, have kept their traditional embroidery craft alive, blending inherited skills with creativity to meet changing tastes.

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