V.League 1 form boosts U23 Việt Nam hopefuls ahead of ASIAD 2026

Football

HÀ NỘI — A number of U23 Việt Nam players have made strong impressions in the opening matches of the 2026-27 V.League 1, providing a timely boost as the squad prepares for the 2026 Asian Games (ASIAN) in Japan.

The players are expected to return to Hà Nội on September 11 before departing for Japan a day later.

Head coach Kim Sang-sik and assistant Đinh Hồng Vinh are set to finalise a 23-player squad for the tournament, where Việt Nam will compete in Group C alongside Uzbekistan, the Philippines and Kuwait.

Việt Nam will open their campaign against Kuwait at 5pm on September 15 at CS Asset Minato Stadium. They will face the Philippines at the same venue three days later before taking on Uzbekistan in their final group match on September 22.

The matches against Kuwait and the Philippines are expected to be crucial as Việt Nam seek a strong start before facing Uzbekistan, considered the toughest opponents in the group.

One of the standout performers in the opening V.League 1 matches was Bulgarian-Vietnamese midfielder Trần Thành Trung.

With captain Nguyễn Hoàng Đức sidelined through injury, Ninh Bình coach Chu Đình Nghiêm handed Trung responsibility for organising the team's play in their away match against Hải Phòng.

The young midfielder responded with two assists as Ninh Bình came from behind to secure a 4-1 victory.

However, Trung is currently recovering from a thigh muscle injury and is expected to need around 10 days to regain full fitness, leaving his availability for the opening match against Kuwait uncertain.

His Ninh Bình teammate Nguyễn Lê Phát also impressed. The young forward showed confidence and adapted well to the team's tactical demands after being given a starting role at one of the V.League 1's most ambitious clubs.

Goalkeeper Cao Văn Bình further strengthened his position in the U23 Việt Nam squad after starting in Sông Lam Nghệ An's 1-0 win over newcomers Bắc Ninh. He remained composed late in the match as his side came under sustained pressure.

Several other U23 players also found the net in the opening matches. Nguyễn Thái Quốc Cường scored in HCM Police's 3-1 victory over Hà Nội FC, while Trương Thanh Nam broke the deadlock as Thanh Hóa edged Đà Nẵng 3-2.

The opportunity for young players to feature regularly in the V.League 1 is an important part of their preparation for the Asian Games. Regular competition at the country's top level allows them to gain experience and adapt to the pressure of senior football.

Kim will not travel with the team to Japan as he is scheduled to lead the national team at the FIFA ASEAN Cup 2026 in Indonesia from September 24 to October 5.

The men's football competition at ASIAD 2026 will feature 15 teams divided into four groups, including three groups of four and one group of three. The top two teams from each group will advance to the quarter-finals.

Việt Nam's best result in men's football at the Asian Games was fourth place in 2018 under coach Park Hang-seo where they reached the semi-finals before losing to South Korea and later missing out on the bronze medal. — VNS