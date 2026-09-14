Việt Nam's MMA fighters ready for historic ASIAD debut

HÀ NỘI — Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) will make its debut as an official sport at the 20th Asian Games (ASIAD 20), with Việt Nam sending two fighters, Lò Thị Phung and Quàng Văn Minh, to compete in Nagoya, Japan.

ASIAD 20 will be held in Aichi Prefecture and Nagoya from September 19 to October 4, with MMA featuring six events in two categories: modern MMA and traditional MMA.

Phung enters the tournament with strong recent form. At the third Asian MMA Championships in China earlier this year, she won the gold medal in the women's 49kg modern MMA category.

Head coach Mai Thanh Ba said the continental title was an important boost for Phung ahead of her first ASIAD appearance. However, he noted that the Asian Games would present a different level of challenge, with fighters from countries that have developed MMA systems and experienced athletes.

Minh, competing in the men's 77kg category, also has international experience. He won gold at the 33rd SEA Games in 2025, giving him valuable experience competing under pressure at a major regional event.

While Phung has the advantage of her recent Asian title, Minh brings experience from the SEA Games. The coaching staff hopes the two fighters can make the most of their strengths when they step into the cage in Nagoya.

However, the athletes have not been put under pressure to win medals at all costs. The priority is to ensure they are well prepared physically, technically and mentally and can perform at their best in each bout.

ASIAD 20 will therefore provide an important test for both fighters and for Vietnamese MMA as a whole. Competing against some of the continent's leading athletes will give the young sport valuable experience as it continues to develop its competitive system and international presence.

Big rewards

The Việt Nam Mixed Martial Arts Federation has also announced a significant bonus scheme to motivate the two athletes ahead of their historic ASIAD appearance.

The federation announced a VNĐ500 million (US$19,300) bonus for each athlete who wins a gold medal. Silver medallists will receive VNĐ200 million ($7,700), while bronze medallists will receive VNĐ100 million ($3,900).

The bonuses are in addition to rewards provided under State regulations and any on-the-spot bonuses at the Games.

The incentive scheme reflects the federation's expectations for Việt Nam's first MMA appearance at the Asian Games and gives Phung and Minh additional motivation before the competition.

For the two fighters, ASIAD 20 is an important milestone in their careers as well as an opportunity to represent a new generation of Vietnamese MMA athletes on the continental stage.

Regardless of the results, their participation marks another step in the development of Vietnamese MMA. The experience gained in Nagoya is expected to help the sport strengthen its athletes and competition system as it targets bigger international events.

The Vietnamese team will leave for Japan on September 18, a day before the opening of the Games. The early arrival will allow the team to settle in, familiarise themselves with the competition environment and complete technical procedures, including the technical meeting. — VNS