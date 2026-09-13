Tâm is back and better than ever

Boxing

Thanh Hà

More than two years after a serious knee injury forced her out of international competition, Nguyễn Thị Tâm is back in the ring, stronger and more determined as she sets her sights on a medal at the upcoming Asian Games (ASIAD) in Japan.

Tâm is one of the Vietnamese competitors at the 20th Games, the continental multi-sport festival held every four years. She is the most decorated boxer in Việt Nam and was the first and only Vietnamese boxer to win a silver medal at the world championships.

However, an injury prevented her from fighting, and the 32-year-old was out of action for years while receiving treatment and preparing for a comeback.

Coach Nguyễn Như Cường observed that Tâm retained a strong desire to compete and contribute to Vietnamese sport. This was evident in her powerful, agile footwork, her striking and the way she imposed her will on her opponents during bouts, Cường said.

Meanwhile, Đàm Công Điền of the Boxing Department of the Sports Authority of Việt Nam said Tâm was a regular member of the national team for many years before her injury.

"Her slot in the Việt Nam ASIAD delegation might be a surprise to many people, but she persuaded the coaching board to give her an opportunity after she showed outstanding performances in recent domestic tournaments," Điền said.

“Tâm is an experienced boxer with solid technique and is currently at the peak of her game. There’s simply no reason to turn down a contender like her, especially when considering the competition categories and the boxers involved,” Điền added.

The 32nd SEA Games' failure was perhaps the lowest point of Tâm's career. Entering the tournament, she was the defending champion and a top contender in the women's 51kg category. An aggressive fighting style, precise punches and competitive composure were the qualities that had helped her maintain consistently strong form in both domestic and regional tournaments.

However, she suffered a complete tear of the anterior cruciate ligament in her left knee in her first match and was forced out of the tournament.

Doctors said the injury could sideline her for six months or longer as she underwent rehabilitation. But in fact, Tâm was out of action for more than two years and missed many international competitions, including the 19th ASIAD in 2023 in China and qualifying events for the Paris Olympics.

Fighting back

"Now I know what it’s like when your body refuses to obey you. The ligament injury I suffered at the SEA Games left me in pain and devastated. It felt like everything was over," said Tâm, the Asian champion in 2017 and 2022.

"But I didn't give up. I underwent surgery, rehabilitated, trained hard and returned to the ring with determination, keeping my mind on a greater goal: the ASIAD."

With the help of coach Cường and Thai expert Tawan Mungphingklang, Tâm secured her ASIAD slot after winning gold medals at the 2025 national championships and the 2026 national strong club championships.

The Aichi-Nagoya 2026 event in Japan will be the third ASIAD for Tâm. In the 2018 edition in Indonesia, Tâm grabbed a silver.

Having competed at two Asian Games, she knows well the heavy pressure and strong rivals in this arena. In addition to her good preparation, experience could prove crucial to her medal hopes.

"Defeat in the previous event was both a memory and an experience for me and the coaches to make more careful and thorough preparations for ASIAD 20," said Tâm.

"I have asked myself to fight my best at the Japan Games and hope to win a medal."

Cường strongly believes in his athlete and said Tâm would be well-supported in her bid to secure a place on the podium.

"The ASIAD has always been a stage where Vietnamese sports aim to secure medals. Consequently, only athletes in peak form have the opportunity to compete in this prestigious event. Currently, Tâm is receiving optimal preparation, including specialised training and support from foreign experts for the Games," he said.

Boxing at the Games will take place from September 21 to October 2 at Nishio Gymnasium in Nishio City, Aichi Prefecture.

Athletes will compete in six men's and five women's weight categories. Each country is allowed to register one athlete per event.

Việt Nam has high hopes for this sport, as Vietnamese boxers have won medals at each of the last three Asian Games. — VNS