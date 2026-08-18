Banks accelerate capital increases with billions of new shares

HÀ NỘI — Banks are accelerating plans to raise charter capital through bonus shares, stock dividends and rights offerings, with billions of new shares expected to be issued as lenders strengthen their capital base.

Among State-owned banks, BIDV is proceeding with a share issuance from owners' equity, with August 18 set as the record date.

The bank plans to issue nearly 498.2 million shares, equivalent to 6.84 per cent of outstanding shares. Under the 100:6.8433 entitlement ratio, shareholders will receive 6.8433 new shares for every 100 shares held.

The issuance will be funded from the supplementary charter capital reserve based on BIDV's audited 2025 financial statements.

Separately, BIDV will pay a 4.5 per cent cash dividend, equivalent to VNĐ450 per share. With more than 7.2 billion shares outstanding, the payout will total over VNĐ3.27 trillion (US$125 million), with payment scheduled for August 20.

Vietcombank and VietinBank are also preparing 4.5 per cent cash dividends. Vietcombank is expected to distribute around VNĐ3.76 trillion to shareholders, while VietinBank will pay approximately VNĐ3.5 trillion. Both payments are scheduled for August 27.

Private-sector lenders are pursuing larger share issuances.

MBBank has finalised its shareholder list for two simultaneous capital-raising plans: a 15 per cent stock dividend and a rights offering.

The bank plans to issue more than 1.2 billion shares for the dividend, funded from undistributed accumulated profits for 2025. It will also offer nearly 805.5 million shares to existing shareholders at VNĐ10,000 each at a ratio of one new share for every 10 shares held.

HDBank is seeking shareholder approval to distribute a 25 per cent stock dividend, involving up to 1.25 billion new shares. It also plans to issue more than 250 million shares, equivalent to 5 per cent, from its supplementary charter capital reserve. Combined, the two issuances represent 30 per cent of its existing share capital.

TPBank, meanwhile, plans to issue 416.1 million shares as a 15 per cent stock dividend. The shares will be funded from undistributed accumulated profits under its audited 2025 financial statements and will not be subject to transfer restrictions.

If completed, TPBank's charter capital will increase from VNĐ27.74 trillion to VNĐ31.9 trillion.

VIB is preparing to issue more than 323 million bonus shares, equivalent to 9.5 per cent of outstanding shares, with September 11 set as the record date.

Funding will come from its supplementary charter capital reserve and undistributed after-tax profits as of the end of 2025.

Maritime Bank will issue 624 million ordinary shares at a ratio of 20 shares for every 100 held. At a par value of VNĐ10,000 per share, the issuance represents VNĐ6.24 trillion and would lift the bank's charter capital from VNĐ31.2 trillion to VNĐ37.44 trillion.

VietABank is also proceeding with a bonus-share issuance, although it has reduced the ratio to 10.5 per cent from the originally planned 15 per cent. The bank expects to issue up to 85.7 million shares, increasing charter capital by around VNĐ857 billion at par value.

Vietbank, meanwhile, is turning to a rights offering. It plans to sell more than 296.1 million shares to existing shareholders at VNĐ10,000 apiece under a 100:25 entitlement ratio.

The offering is expected to raise nearly VNĐ2.96 trillion, with proceeds scheduled for deployment from the fourth quarter of 2026 through 2027.

If successful, Vietbank's charter capital would rise from nearly VNĐ11.85 trillion to more than VNĐ14.8 trillion.

The series of planned issuances will substantially increase the number of bank shares circulating in the market, while lenders employ different combinations of retained earnings, capital reserves and fresh shareholder contributions to expand their charter capital. — BIZHUB/VNS